3 more Yellowstone County residents die of COVID-19 illness

The deaths of three Yellowstone County residents were reported Wednesday, according to county health officials.

The latest Yellowstone County pandemic victims include: a woman in her 80s who died on Tuesday; a man in his 80s who died on Tuesday; and a woman in her 90s who died on Wednesday.

Yellowstone County has lost 349 residents to COVID-19 illness with three deaths reported Wednesday, according to RiverStone Health, the county’s public health agency.

All three Yellowstone County people had been fully vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions. All were hospitalized when they passed away.

Statewide, COVID-19 has taken the lives of 2,109 Montanans, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services website.

On Wednesday, DPHHS reported that 510 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized statewide. One hundred forty-two of those patients were in Billings Clinic or St. Vincent Healthcare. The two Billings hospitals were caring for 119 COVID-19 patients who weren’t vaccinated. Forty-three of the Billings hospitals’ COVID-19 patients were in ICU and 31 were on ventilators.