3 more Yellowstone County residents die of COVID-19 illness

The deaths of three Yellowstone County residents were reported Wednesday, according to county health officials.
The latest Yellowstone County pandemic victims include: a woman in her 80s who died on Tuesday; a man in his 80s who died on Tuesday; and a woman in her 90s who died on Wednesday.
Yellowstone County has lost 349 residents to COVID-19 illness with three deaths reported Wednesday, according to RiverStone Health, the county’s public health agency.
All three Yellowstone County people had been fully vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions. All were hospitalized when they passed away.
Statewide, COVID-19 has taken the lives of 2,109 Montanans, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services website.
On Wednesday, DPHHS reported that 510 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized statewide. One hundred forty-two of those patients were in Billings Clinic or St. Vincent Healthcare. The two Billings hospitals were caring for 119 COVID-19 patients who weren’t vaccinated. Forty-three of the Billings hospitals’ COVID-19 patients were in ICU and 31 were on ventilators.
Among the 12,160 Montanans currently infected with COVID-19 virus, 3,075 are Yellowstone County residents. Our county has far more COVID-19 cases, more hospitalizations and more resident deaths than any other Montana county.
Last week, Yellowstone County reported an average of 110 new COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000 population. That was an increase over 99 cases the previous week. Any number over 25 cases per day per 100,000 population is considered a high risk for community transmission of the virus. Yellowstone County has been in the high-risk-of-transmission zone since the third week of August.
Safe COVID-19 vaccines that reduce the risk of infection, illness and death are available to everyone age 12 and older from local pharmacies, clinics and hospitals.
RiverStone Health will hold these free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics:
• Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.
• Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., City College, Tech Building, Room A017.
• Oct. 20, noon to 2 p.m. Billings Public Library Community Room.
• Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., North Park.
• Oct. 22, 11 am. to 1 p.m., Terry Park.
• Oct. 27, noon to 2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.
Clinics listed above will offer first and second doses and booster shots of Pfizer vaccine, along with first and second doses of Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people 18 and older. Third doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available to immune-compromised people.
A limited number of vaccination appointments are available from the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, phone 406.247.3382. More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.