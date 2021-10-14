3 more Yellowstone County residents die of COVID-19 illness

Three more Yellowstone County residents have died from COVID-19 related illness, bringing the county’s pandemic death toll to 352 people since April 2020.

That number includes 18 deaths so far this month and 33 deaths in September. It doesn’t include residents of other counties and states who have died while in Billings.

The latest Yellowstone County pandemic victims, who all passed away at Billings hospitals, include:

• A woman in her 90s who died on Wednesday. She was fully vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

• A man in his 70s, who died on Wednesday. He was fully vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

• A man in his 90s who died on Thursday. He was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

On Thursday, 134 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Billings Clinic or St. Vincent Healthcare. The two Billings hospitals were caring for 119 COVID-19 patients who weren’t vaccinated.