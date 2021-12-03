3 more Yellowstone County residents die of COVID-19

A Yellowstone County Clerk and Recorder’s Office review of death certificates has increased the total number of Yellowstone County residents dying of COVID-19 related illness by three. There are now at least 47 people who died during November 2021, bringing the total number of Yellowstone County residents to die of COVID-19 related illness to 458.

The deceased, who all died in residences earlier this month, are:

• A man in his 70s who was fully vaccinated, but had underlying health conditions, died on Nov. 21.

• A woman in her 80s who was not vaccinated, but had underlying health conditions, died on Nov. 23.

• A woman in her 70s who was not vaccinated, but had underlying health conditions, died on Nov. 25.

On Friday, Billings hospitals had 64 COVID-19 inpatients, including 55 who weren’t vaccinated. Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 27 were in the ICU and 20 were on ventilators.