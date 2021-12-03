 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 more Yellowstone County residents die of COVID-19

3 more Yellowstone County residents die of COVID-19

COVID-19 coronavirus

A Yellowstone County Clerk and Recorder’s Office review of death certificates has increased the total number of Yellowstone County residents dying of COVID-19 related illness by three. There are now at least 47 people who died during November 2021, bringing the total number of Yellowstone County residents to die of COVID-19 related illness to 458.

The deceased, who all died in residences earlier this month, are:

• A man in his 70s who was fully vaccinated, but had underlying health conditions, died on Nov. 21.

• A woman in her 80s who was not vaccinated, but had underlying health conditions, died on Nov. 23.

• A woman in her 70s who was not vaccinated, but had underlying health conditions, died on Nov. 25.

On Friday, Billings hospitals had 64 COVID-19 inpatients, including 55 who weren’t vaccinated. Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 27 were in the ICU and 20 were on ventilators.

Vaccination continues to be the safest, most effective way to reduce the risk of severe COVID-19 illness and death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone ages 18 and older get a COVID-19 booster shot 6 months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or 2 months after their initial J & J vaccine.

Drive-through testing closed

As a result of decreased demand, the free, drive-through community testing site in the St. Vincent Healthcare parking lot M is now closed. COVID-19 testing options can be found at covid.riverstonehealth.org by looking under “I need to be tested for COVID-19”.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s ongoing feud

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News