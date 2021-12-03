3 more Yellowstone County residents die of COVID-19

A Yellowstone County Clerk and Recorder’s Office review of death certificates has increased the total number of Yellowstone County residents dying of COVID-19 related illness by three. There are now at least 47 people who died during November 2021, bringing the total number of Yellowstone County residents to die of COVID-19 related illness to 458.
The deceased, who all died in residences earlier this month, are:
• A man in his 70s who was fully vaccinated, but had underlying health conditions, died on Nov. 21.
• A woman in her 80s who was not vaccinated, but had underlying health conditions, died on Nov. 23.
• A woman in her 70s who was not vaccinated, but had underlying health conditions, died on Nov. 25.
On Friday, Billings hospitals had 64 COVID-19 inpatients, including 55 who weren’t vaccinated. Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 27 were in the ICU and 20 were on ventilators.
Vaccination continues to be the safest, most effective way to reduce the risk of severe COVID-19 illness and death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone ages 18 and older get a COVID-19 booster shot 6 months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or 2 months after their initial J & J vaccine.
Drive-through testing closed
As a result of decreased demand, the free, drive-through community testing site in the St. Vincent Healthcare parking lot M is now closed. COVID-19 testing options can be found at covid.riverstonehealth.org by looking under “I need to be tested for COVID-19”.