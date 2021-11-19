3 more Yellowstone County residents die of COVID-19

Kids’ clinic Saturday

In addition, a free, walk-in family and pediatric vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. till noon Saturday in Cedar Hall at MetraPark. This is an older stucco building on the west end of the area where the carnival sets up during MontanaFair. Plenty of parking is available next to Cedar Hall. The Saturday clinic will offer vaccines for all ages 5 years and older with special activities for young children. Children can also meet therapy dogs from HOPE Dogs and Pet Partners.

Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, the only clinic next week at Cedar Hall will be Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Masks are required at the walk-in vaccination clinics. Children under 18 must have signed parental consent for vaccination. All walk-in clinics will offer all three of the U.S. approved vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. RiverStone Health and these community clinics will provide COVID-19 vaccines as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As CDC recommendations for booster shots are updated, RiverStone Health will update its policy to follow CDC guidance.

Holiday week testing hours

The drive-through community testing site in the St. Vincent Healthcare parking lot M at North 28th Street and 11th Avenue North will be open from 9 to 11:45 a.m. and from 12:15 to 3 p.m. Monday and closed Tuesday. The COVID-19 testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday and then be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday and Friday, November 25 and 26. The testing site will reopen on November 29 from 9 to 11:45 a.m. and from 12:15 to 3 p.m.

