3 people treated Tuesday night in Billings after small apartment fire

At least three people were treated for minor smoke-related injuries after an apparent cooking fire filled an apartment at 717 No. 19th Street in Billings with smoke and some flames.

Numerous Billings Fire Department engines responded about 7 p.m. and a firefighter entered the third-floor apartment from a ladder. The firefighter helped a resident onto to the safety of her balcony while the fire was put out and the apartment ventilated.

Two women were treated by paramedics, and a third person was treated with oxygen on the scene.

The fire was in the Yellowstone building of the Big Sky Apartments complex.

Fire personnel began having residents evacuate from the building, but many returned after the fire was quickly put out.

