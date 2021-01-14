Multiple structures lost in wind-driven Musselshell County fire

It was first reported a little after 2 p.m. The fire began close to the intersection of Painted Horse Trail and Porcupine Trail, roughly 15 miles northeast of Roundup. Driven almost straight to the east, the fire first jumped Painted Horse Trail before jumping North Delphia Road about a mile to the east.

"Some of the fuels aren't as volatile as they would have been in August. Had this been August 15, this thing would have stopped when it got to the Yellowstone River. There'd have been no stopping it," Lesnik said. "It would've been through Melstone into Rosebud County and probably halfway to Ingomar by now."

The fire remains under investigation. Lesnik declined to offer a possible cause but said that arson has been ruled out as a possibility.

The primary structures lost include a residence that was occupied at the time of the fire and a guest cabin on the same property. Another primary structure lost was described by the sheriff as a hunting cabin. Lesnik said there was no loss of life from the fire and he was unaware of any reported injuries.