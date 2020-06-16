3 taken to hospital after head-on collision on Billings' West End

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A two-vehicle head-on collision sent three people to the hospital and temporarily closed the road at 62nd Street West and Grand Avenue Tuesday night.

Both drivers, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital with injuries, but both were conscious. An infant in one of the vehicles was also taken to the hospital, but did not appear to have any serious injuries.

"The infant was in the silver SUV in the crash, but was correctly buckled into a car seat, and didn't seem to be seriously hurt," said Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Barry Mitchell, the lead investigator.

The crash occurred around 9:10 p.m., and Grand Avenue remained closed for about an hour. Mitchell said drugs or alcohol have not been ruled out as factors.

Mitchell said the cause is still unknown. Investigators have interviewed witnesses of the crash, and Mitchell will speak with both drivers at the hospital.

Along with Montana Highway Patrol, the crash brought American Medical Response, Billings police and multiple Billings Fire Department engines to the scene.

