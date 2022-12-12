 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 white wolves subject of Landis talk on Dec. 19 in Billings

Bob Landis

Bob Landis

 Courtesy photo

Yellowstone National Park’s three white wolves that served for 18 years as alpha females of Hayden Valley packs will be the subject of the first half of Bob Landis' Dec. 19 program.

A professional wildlife filmmaker and videographer for nearly 30 years, Landis is highly valued by such eminent institutions as PBS and National Geographic. As a guest of the Yellowstone Valley Audubon Society he will speak at 7 p.m. in Billings.

The second half of his program will focus on flooding that took place in June 2022, including how the natural disaster changed his access to the Gardner Canyon and how important that area has been to his filming over the years. 

The program is free and open to the public at the Mayflower Congregational Church on the corner of Poly and Rehberg.

