30 inmates positive for COVID-19 in Yellowstone County jail

Inmates are put in an intake unit when booked into jail and are held for 3 to 4 days before entering the general population if they exhibit no symptoms, Linder said.

Jail administrators in Yellowstone County have designated one men’s unit and one women’s unit to hold inmates known to have, or suspected of having, COVID-19.

Linder did not have the ages for the four women, or men who had tested positive. Nobody has yet been hospitalized due to the virus, and all were being treated at the jail. The Yellowstone County Detention Facility has medical care available to inmates 24/7 through its contract provider, Correctional Health Partners.

"The inmates who have tested positive and being moved are not symptomatic at this time. All other inmates in that unit, as well as those in the other units, will continue to be monitored for symptoms," Linder wrote in the press release published Friday evening.

He also wrote that further testing would be conducted at the facility.

No staff members have been tested in relation to the five people. Close to 500 inmates are housed at the jail, which was built for 434 inmates.