30% of Billings students not engaged with remote learning, superintendent estimates

On Tuesday, Upham said that early estimates from some school administrators show that about 70% of students are engaged in remote learning programs. It's not an official figure, and it could vary by school. But such estimates could help inform education policymakers in the months and years to come.

That participation gaps could worsen already existing achievement gaps is "my greatest concern," Upham said. (Studies show student success correlates with family income across the nation.)

Billings educators are largely focusing on reviewing information already taught this year instead of new instruction, Upham has said. But in some cases, academic rigor has taken a back seat to emotional support.

Elementary snapshot

Mandy Bacon, a fourth-grade teacher at Broadwater Elementary and a 16-year School District 2 veteran, said that writing and math instruction have been challenging, while nurturing students' reading has been a bright spot.

She hosts a morning video chat meeting for students into which she tried, at first, to build an academic focus. But the meeting was more productive as a chance for students to talk about their daily experiences, to share journal entries and art projects, or even just to tell a new joke. That's been a trend that's leaked into other work.