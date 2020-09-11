30th annual Parade of Homes set

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Parade of Homes, one of the longest standing events in Billings, recently announced plans for its 30th annual event. This year’s Parade of Homes features 11 homes on the tour – 10 in Billings and one in Red Lodge — to tour Sept. 18-20 and 25-27.

The Parade of Homes has an average annual attendance of over 6,000 people. The Home Builders Association of Billings, along with guidance from RiverStone Health, has determined the event could move forward with a number of changes that would insure the health and safety of event guests and participants.

Some of the changes include extended public tour hours, as the Twilight Tour had to be canceled. Other changes include no-contact ticketing, will all public tickets sold online. Face masks will be required in the homes. A limited number of guests will be permitted in the homes at any given time, and no one under the age of 12 will be permitted on the tour due to a “No Touch” policy in the homes. Hand sanitizing stations will be available at every home, but portable toilets will not be accessible this year.