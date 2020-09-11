30th annual Parade of Homes set

The Parade of Homes, one of the longest standing events in Billings, recently announced plans for its 30th annual event. This year’s Parade of Homes features 11 homes on the tour – 10 in Billings and one in Red Lodge — to tour Sept. 18-20 and 25-27.
The Parade of Homes has an average annual attendance of over 6,000 people. The Home Builders Association of Billings, along with guidance from RiverStone Health, has determined the event could move forward with a number of changes that would insure the health and safety of event guests and participants.
Some of the changes include extended public tour hours, as the Twilight Tour had to be canceled. Other changes include no-contact ticketing, will all public tickets sold online. Face masks will be required in the homes. A limited number of guests will be permitted in the homes at any given time, and no one under the age of 12 will be permitted on the tour due to a “No Touch” policy in the homes. Hand sanitizing stations will be available at every home, but portable toilets will not be accessible this year.
Since a large-scale 30th anniversary celebration couldn’t take place this year, the HBA and Parade Task Force chose to celebrate by putting together grand prize packages that support local businesses hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Every ticket holder over 18 years of age will have a chance at winning one of three guaranteed prizes valued at $500 each: a Stay Local staycation package, a Shop Local shopping spree, and an Eat Local dining package.
In a press release, event planners said those who attend the tour should take a face mask to wear in the homes, and anyone who is sick or exhibits any symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat, should stay home.
For full event details including a map to the homes and a list of COVID-19 precautions, or to purchase tickets, go to billingsparadeofhomes.com. A virtual tour will also be available online in the future.
