31 Billings kids Shop with a Cop for family Christmas gifts

Dozens of Billings kids knocked out their holiday shopping Saturday after getting a lift to Walmart courtesy of local law enforcement agencies.
The shopping spree at the Walmart Super Center on King Avenue West marked the first annual Shop with a Cop event for Yellowstone County, and comes after nearly a year of planning and fundraising.
“On my way here, my wife and eye were tearing up just seeing the cruiser lights and all of the officers who volunteered their time for this,” said George Stull, a detention officer for the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office who spearheaded the event.
Stull, who spent the past two Christmases dressing as Santa for local schools, launched the program in January with the goal to raise enough money to take 30 to 40 kids from low-income families shopping for toys and gifts. Stull said the idea lingered on his mind since he took part in a similar program while serving as a deputy in Arizona.
By Saturday morning, donations from local businesses and individuals had garnered more than $12,000. A total of 31 kids, all of them selected by referral forms submitted by their parents, were paired with officers who they met in the parking lot of MetraPark for a ride to Walmart.
Agencies who helped those children who were selected included the Billings Police Department, the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol, U.S. Marshals, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the Laurel Police Department and the University Police Department of Montana State University Billings.
Through several inches of snowfall, cruisers made their way from MetraPark to the King Avenue West location, where the vehicles lined the storefront. Once inside, each kid had $300 dollars to spend, and much of it went toward their families rather than themselves.
Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder stood beside Isaiah near the checkout lane while the 10-year-old waited for his father. Inside the 10-year-old’s cart were a squirt gun for himself, and food for the rest of his household.
“I’d say about 50, or more like 75% of this is food,” Isaiah said.
Stull said he was surprised and amazed by how selfless many of the kids were with their purchases. For next year, he wants to double the fundraising for the program and more than triple the number of kids.
“I want 100 kids next year. I want this store packed with children,” he said.
The program accepts donations throughout the year, and check and money orders can be made payable to the Billings Police Department at 220 N. 27th St. Billings, MT 59101. Shop with a Cop should be noted in the memo line. More information can be found on the Billings Shop With a Cop Facebook page.
