31 Billings kids Shop with a Cop for family Christmas gifts

Dozens of Billings kids knocked out their holiday shopping Saturday after getting a lift to Walmart courtesy of local law enforcement agencies.

The shopping spree at the Walmart Super Center on King Avenue West marked the first annual Shop with a Cop event for Yellowstone County, and comes after nearly a year of planning and fundraising.

“On my way here, my wife and eye were tearing up just seeing the cruiser lights and all of the officers who volunteered their time for this,” said George Stull, a detention officer for the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office who spearheaded the event.

Stull, who spent the past two Christmases dressing as Santa for local schools, launched the program in January with the goal to raise enough money to take 30 to 40 kids from low-income families shopping for toys and gifts. Stull said the idea lingered on his mind since he took part in a similar program while serving as a deputy in Arizona.

By Saturday morning, donations from local businesses and individuals had garnered more than $12,000. A total of 31 kids, all of them selected by referral forms submitted by their parents, were paired with officers who they met in the parking lot of MetraPark for a ride to Walmart.