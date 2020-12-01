36th annual Road Dogs Toy Run planned

Thirty-six years ago, a Studebaker pickup dropped off about $300 worth of holiday gifts for children in need. Last year, members of the Road Dogs independent riding club, volunteers and donors delivered nearly $83,000 worth of donations to “bury” the Salvation Army Angel Tree at Rimrock Mall. Having grown far from the Studebaker’s humble haul, this year's Road Dogs Toy Run — even during a pandemic — is going strong.
The Road Dogs Toy Run will take place this week, and the community is invited to give to children in need at fun events planned Friday and Sunday.
“Response from the public has been super,” said Mark “Curley Claus” Helmbrecht, the club’s president.
The event’s hoodie and T-shirt sale is one facet of the group’s efforts to provide holiday cheer to deserving children. This year, sponsorships for the shirts were at a new high. All the available space for individual and organizational sponsors to be represented on the shirt was sold in about two-and-a-half weeks. “I couldn’t fit another name on the shirt if I tried,” said Helmbrecht, adding that of the 32 cases of hoodies and shirts produced for the 2020 Toy Run, the hoodies are sold out and about only 15 shirts remain.
In addition to shirt sponsorships and sales, community members have other opportunities to brighten kids’ holidays. Because of the pandemic, a few things will be a little different this year.
Instead of the traditional Jam and Auction, a Holiday Social will take place at the Elks Lodge at 934 Lewis Ave. on Friday. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and take place with COVID-19 precautions. Though no live music will happen this year, many items will be up for auction, including computers, tablets, a $500 Scheels gift card, TVs, vacuum cleaners and much more. The auction will start at 7 p.m. Admission to the socially-distanced social is by donation of cash or a new, unwrapped toy.
The signature Toy Run will take place on Sunday. Road Dogs, community members and others will gather (while socially distancing) at the North Park Fire Station at 11 a.m. and proceed to Rimrock Mall at noon. The parade route will be the same as past toy runs, depending on current road work. Helmbrecht said the best opportunity to view the parade will be along Broadwater Avenue, between Division Street and 24th Street West. He encourages parade watchers to practice COVID-19 precautions.
And for drivers at a cross-street during the parade? “Bear with us if you’re at a traffic light, it might be delayed,” Helmbrecht added with a laugh. “But it all benefits the kids.”
Community members don’t have to be motorcycle riders to join in the procession. Any vehicle is welcome in the parade, including, cars, trucks, and others.
Though this year won’t include an opportunity to “bury the tree” with donations, gifts will be delivered to the mall and the public may donate cash and gifts in a drive-thru event taking place in the parking lot between J.C. Penney’s and the movie theater.
All of the money and gifts raised by the Toy Run events benefit children in area communities, including Yellowstone, Red Lodge, Carbon and Stillwater counties.
Helmbrecht estimated the Road Dogs Toy Run accounted for about 75-80% of The Salvation Army’s holiday donations for kids last year.
Though all donations are welcome, gift donations need not be extravagant. “If you can help any way, do so,” Helmbrecht said. “Anything helps the children — bodywash kits and craftmaking sets, board games – it all helps.”
Anyone wishing to donate who can’t make it to this weekend’s Toy Run may drop off donations at Custom Auto Sales, 1001 First Ave. N.
Donations may also be made through The Salvation Army. Information is available online at billings.salvationarmy.org.
For more information about the Road Dogs Toy Run, call Mark Helmbrecht at 406-598-8484.
