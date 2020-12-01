36th annual Road Dogs Toy Run planned

Instead of the traditional Jam and Auction, a Holiday Social will take place at the Elks Lodge at 934 Lewis Ave. on Friday. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and take place with COVID-19 precautions. Though no live music will happen this year, many items will be up for auction, including computers, tablets, a $500 Scheels gift card, TVs, vacuum cleaners and much more. The auction will start at 7 p.m. Admission to the socially-distanced social is by donation of cash or a new, unwrapped toy.

The signature Toy Run will take place on Sunday. Road Dogs, community members and others will gather (while socially distancing) at the North Park Fire Station at 11 a.m. and proceed to Rimrock Mall at noon. The parade route will be the same as past toy runs, depending on current road work. Helmbrecht said the best opportunity to view the parade will be along Broadwater Avenue, between Division Street and 24th Street West. He encourages parade watchers to practice COVID-19 precautions.

And for drivers at a cross-street during the parade? “Bear with us if you’re at a traffic light, it might be delayed,” Helmbrecht added with a laugh. “But it all benefits the kids.”

Community members don’t have to be motorcycle riders to join in the procession. Any vehicle is welcome in the parade, including, cars, trucks, and others.