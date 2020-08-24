36th COVID-19 death reported in Yellowstone County

A 36th person has died in Yellowstone County as a result of COVID-19, according to an update on the state's case mapping website.
The county also reported a 35th death over the weekend. RiverStone Health released more information about the deaths in a press release issued Monday morning.
One of the people who died was a woman in her 70s who died August 6 at a Yellowstone County hospital.
The other person who died was a woman in her 60s. She died at a Yellowstone County hospital on August 22.
"The woman who died in early August was initially thought to be a resident of another county and it has been since determined that she was a Yellowstone County resident," RiverStone Public Information Officer Barbara Schneeman said in the press release.
Of the 36 people in Yellowstone County who have died because of COVID-19, 34 have been over the age of 60. All but four of the county's deaths have happened since July 6.
Yellowstone County also added five new COVID-19 cases Monday morning and now has 781 of the state's 1,556 confirmed active cases, meaning Yellowstone County has about 50% of active cases in the state.
The last time Yellowstone County reported five cases or less in a day was on July 7. Last Saturday marked the end of a seven-day period in which the county reported an average of 38 cases a day, which was up from 34 cases a day over the previous seven-day period.
"The most common linkages are first of all households, not surprisingly," County Health Officer John Felton said, generally speaking about COVID-19 spread in the county during a press conference Sunday. Other settings like family and neighborhood activities, workplaces, travel and hosting out-of-state visitors have all contributed to cases.
"We have not really seen nearly as much coming out of the large events as we are the family, neighborhood, close-friend type activities as well as workplaces," Felton said.
Statewide 52 new cases were reported. Active hospitalizations across the state rose from Sunday to Monday and are now at 114.
The state reports 4,842 people are considered recovered and 91 people have died.
Sunday morning there were 48 people hospitalized in the county, including 16 in intensive care units and 12 on ventilators. Of the 48 people hospitalized, 24 were county residents.
"Right now both hospitals have reassured us that they are in a position where they can continue to take patients," RiverStone's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Megan Littlefield said during a press conference Sunday. "Obviously this trend up with numbers is concerning to all of us. And we're going to have to watch it carefully as we watch the number of people who are infected with COVID and the number of people requiring hospitalization, particularly ICU or ventilators, if that percentage of people is going up. But right now our hospitals are both in a good place to manage the capacity that we have."
As of August 18, the county had 141 cases confirmed through testing in children and youth through age 19. "Five days later we have 177 cases affecting children," County Health Officer Felton said Sunday. "In the last five days one out of every seven new cases has affected children and youth."
Health officials in a press conference Sunday identified the four categories they are assessing to determine if schools will have to close. Those statuses will be assigned using the colors green, yellow, or red, with red being the worst status.
If three out of the four categories fall into the red, the county Unified Health Command's medical/technical team will recommend a county-wide school closure.
Two of the categories being monitored are metrics-based. The county has recently been trending in the wrong direction in terms of both its seven-day rolling average of cases per 100,000 population and seven-day average percentage of positive COVID-19 tests.
Cases per 100,000 population hit 25 last Saturday, putting it into red status, before falling back into yellow status on Sunday.
The statuses of three of the monitored categories are viewable on the RiverStone Health website's UHC Dashboard page.
The interpretive measures being monitored are:
- The nature of outbreaks in terms of the increase or decrease of our cases involving children and youth, including the shifting age mix of the new cases.
- The status and capacity of our healthcare and public health systems.
The data-specific measures being monitored are:
- Sustained seven-day average new cases per 100,000 population
- Weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate
For the 7-day average of cases status is determined as follows:
- Less than 10 new cases per 100,000 population = Green
- 10 – 25 new cases per 100,000 = Yellow
- More than 25 new cases per 100,000 = Red
For positivity rates, status is determined as follows:
- Less than 5% = Green
- 5 – 15% = Yellow
- More than 15% = Red
Yellowstone County Unified Health Command operates an online COVID-19 dashboard showing the status of various public health categories and functions related to COVID-19.
The dashboard uses three different colors to indicate status. Green means "operating at expected/normal capacity." Yellow means "needs beginning to outpace capacity" and red means "stressed operations/critical concerns."
Of the eight categories listed, healthcare system capacity, COVID-19 daily case average and positive COVID-19 test rate, are all categories that will be used to inform a school closure decision.
Monday morning the dashboard showed it had last been updated Sunday, August 23.
The statuses are as follows:
- Health Department Capacity, defined as having sufficient staff for COVID-19 monitoring and follow-up, is in yellow status.
- Case Investigation, defined as the ability to manage investigations and contact tracing for all COVID-19 positive results, is in yellow status.
- Testing Capacity, defined as staff and supplies to screen and test all individuals recommended for COVID-19 testing, is in yellow status.
- Healthcare System Capacity, defined as sufficient hospital staff, beds, and equipment to treat patients with COVID-19 and all other patients safely, is in yellow status.
- Disease Surveillance, defined as monitoring emergency department visits for respiratory symptoms, is in green status.
- Regional Impact, defined as active COVID-19 cases in UHC's regional service area including surrounding counties, Wyoming, North and South Dakota, is in yellow status.
- COVID-19 Daily Case Average, defined as daily new cases of COVID-19 per 100k people (7-day rolling average), is in yellow status.
- Positive COVID-19 test rate, defined as percentage of positive COVID-19 tests (7-day rolling average), is in yellow status.
Counties reporting new cases Monday morning include: Cascade with 17 (51 active), Flathead with 10 (115 active), Powell with five (six active), Big Horn with four (173 active), Gallatin with four (21 active), Sanders with three (22 active), Broadwater with one (four active), Carbon with one (eight active), Hill with one (seven active) and Missoula with one (49 active).
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.