36th COVID-19 death reported in Yellowstone County

"The most common linkages are first of all households, not surprisingly," County Health Officer John Felton said, generally speaking about COVID-19 spread in the county during a press conference Sunday. Other settings like family and neighborhood activities, workplaces, travel and hosting out-of-state visitors have all contributed to cases.

"We have not really seen nearly as much coming out of the large events as we are the family, neighborhood, close-friend type activities as well as workplaces," Felton said.

"Right now both hospitals have reassured us that they are in a position where they can continue to take patients," RiverStone's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Megan Littlefield said during a press conference Sunday. "Obviously this trend up with numbers is concerning to all of us. And we're going to have to watch it carefully as we watch the number of people who are infected with COVID and the number of people requiring hospitalization, particularly ICU or ventilators, if that percentage of people is going up. But right now our hospitals are both in a good place to manage the capacity that we have."