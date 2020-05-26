3rd person dies of COVID-19 in Yellowstone County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A third person has died in Yellowstone County from COVID-19, according to RiverStone Health, the county’s public health department.

This is the 17th Montanan to die from COVID-19 and the national death total is nearing 100,000 people.

The death occurred on Monday, May 25. The woman, in her 80s, died in a Yellowstone County hospital. To protect the privacy of the woman, RiverStone Health said it will not release further information about the death.

The woman died "from complications due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus," according to the press release.

The first COVID-19 death in Yellowstone County was 52-year-old Bruce "J.R." Spotted Bear Jr.. He died on April 17, and 11 days later his 77-year-old father Bruce Spotted Bear Sr. died.