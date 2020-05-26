3rd person dies of COVID-19 in Yellowstone County

A third person has died in Yellowstone County from COVID-19, according to RiverStone Health, the county’s public health department.
This is the 17th Montanan to die from COVID-19 and the national death total is nearing 100,000 people.
The death occurred on Monday, May 25. The woman, in her 80s, died in a Yellowstone County hospital. To protect the privacy of the woman, RiverStone Health said it will not release further information about the death.
The woman died "from complications due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus," according to the press release.
The first COVID-19 death in Yellowstone County was 52-year-old Bruce "J.R." Spotted Bear Jr.. He died on April 17, and 11 days later his 77-year-old father Bruce Spotted Bear Sr. died.
“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to this woman’s family and friends,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and President and CEO of RiverStone Health, in a statement included in the press release. “This death serves as a very unfortunate reminder about the seriousness of this pandemic. Our most vulnerable community members – elderly, immunocompromised, and those with chronic conditions – are especially at risk and we must continue to take measures to protect them from this disease.”
On Monday Montana had reported 22 active cases and three hospitalizations. Five of those active cases were in Yellowstone County were 88 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Statewide 441 people had recovered from COVID-19 as of Monday morning.
