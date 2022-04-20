4/20 event raises awareness of county vote on repealing legalized pot

Cannabis aficionados gathered east of downtown Billings to celebrate the date and bring attention to Yellowstone County's upcoming vote on whether to let dispensaries continue to sell recreational marijuana in county limits.

"I don't think people understand yet," said Derek Hall, who operates the Lockwood dispensary Stink Blossom.

Yellowstone County commissioners voted in December to take the question back to voters on whether to continue allowing recreational marijuana businesses to operate within the county. The question will appear on the primary election ballot June 7.

Recreational cannabis went on sale in Montana on Jan. 1 following a successful November 2020 ballot initiative that legalized it.

Statewide sales have been brisk since January, with Yellowstone County taking the lead each month. It had the highest sales statewide for combined cannabis and medical sales from January to March, boosting the economy and bringing in tax revenue.

"It's been crazy busy," Hall said.

Hall was at Wednesday's event, registering people to vote and talking to them about the upcoming election. Proponents of recreational marijuana sales worry that most county residents are unaware of the coming June ballot and that specifically they don't know about the question to keep sales legal in Yellowstone.

Most dispensaries in the county are working to register their customers to vote and placing campaign signs around the county advancing the issue.

"Awareness is key," Hall said.

