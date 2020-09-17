$4.8M grant to expand stroke care in rural Montana

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After Hamilton resident Dorinda Troutman experienced a stroke in 2018 that paralyzed the left side of her body, she decided to take the advice of well-known American poet Walt Whitman, who also suffered a stroke in the 1870s. She let nature nurse her back to health.

“Ten years later he was able to walk, with a limp of course, but he walked and he recovered,” Troutman said while sitting outside in the smoky air as wildfires continue to burn in Western Montana. “He attributed his recovery to being out in nature as much as possible, which is what I try to do, too.”

With a vegetable garden in her yard and a flock of Icelandic chickens to keep her company, she finds herself outside often. But without the timely medical care she received, she said she might not be alive today.

The American Heart Association has announced the launch of its Mission: Lifeline Stroke initiative to strengthen stroke-related care in Montana through a $4.8 million grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.

The American Heart Association has carried out similar initiatives in several other states in the region during the past nine years. The Helmsley Charitable Trust has invested more than $460 million to improve health care in the seven upper Midwestern states.