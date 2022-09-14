4 charged, including 2 juveniles, in shooting death of Khoen Parker in Billings

Billings Police have arrested four people, two of them juveniles, in connection with the Jan. 16 shooting death of 15-year-old Khoen R. Parker.

The boy died after being shot during an altercation in a parking lot in the 400 block of Constitution Avenue in the Heights.

When police arrived they found no one there involved, investigators said. They later were contacted by a hospital saying a teenager had been dropped off with a gunshot wound.

Two of the juvenile defendants who were arrested are in the custody of youth services, Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said in a Wednesday press release. The two adult defendants are in jail at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

The suspects include a 15-year-old juvenile identified in the press release only by his initials, A.G. He was charged with one felony count of negligent homicide, one felony count of tampering with or fabricating evidence, and misdemeanor counts of theft, riot and obstructing a peace officer.

A second juvenile, a female identified as E.G., was charged with several felony counts including obstruction of justice, solicitation for tampering with evidence, and tampering with physical evidence. She was also charged with misdemeanor riot and obstructing a peace office.

Jesse Myers, an 18-year-old, was charged with one felony count of obstruction of justice, and misdemeanor counts of riot and obstructing a peace office.

Juel Graham, a 36-year-old woman, was charged with one count of accountability for obstruction of justice.

A GoFundMe page for Parker was set up by his grandfather Robert Stricker.

"We lost our grandson. Family is in need of prayers and funds to help with medical and funeral. Thank you so much," Stricker wrote on the page. By Wednesday, the page has received donations totaling $15,310.

A few days after Parker’s death, a memorial was held for him at the skate park in downtown Billings.

“These are all of our friends,” said Jude Yates, one of Parker’s step-brothers. “We grew up with all these kids in middle school.”

Yates recalled the night of the incident as they went to hang out with a group that was forming, but didn’t expect violence or to see the person who fired the shots.

“This doesn’t happen out of nowhere. This kid (the suspect) is always talking about how his brother is going to go and shoot stuff and how he’s going to pull up on people and shoot them,” Yates told the Gazette in January.

Parker was the first of 10 homicides in Yellowstone County so far this year.