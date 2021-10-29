4 more Yellowstone County residents die from COVID-19 illness

Four more Yellowstone County residents have died from COVID-19 related illness. The latest victims of the pandemic include:

• A man in his 50s died on Thursday, Oct. 28 in a Billings hospital. He was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

• A man in his 70s died on Thursday, Oct. 28 at a local senior living facility. He was fully vaccinated, but had underlying health conditions.

• A woman in her 80s died on Thursday, Oct. 28 in a Billings hospital. She was fully vaccinated, but had underlying health conditions.

• A man in his 60s died on Friday, Oct. 29 in a Billings hospital. He was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

The number of Yellowstone County residents dying from COVID-19 related illness in October 2021 has surpassed October 2020. So far, at least 50 community members have fallen to the pandemic this month compared to 38 in October 2020. So far this month, Yellowstone County has experienced one COVID-19 related death every 14 hours. To date, there have been 407 Yellowstone County residents lost to the pandemic since April 2020.