4 more Yellowstone County residents die from COVID-19 illness

Four more Yellowstone County residents have died from COVID-19 related illness. The latest victims of the pandemic include:
• A man in his 50s died on Thursday, Oct. 28 in a Billings hospital. He was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.
• A man in his 70s died on Thursday, Oct. 28 at a local senior living facility. He was fully vaccinated, but had underlying health conditions.
• A woman in her 80s died on Thursday, Oct. 28 in a Billings hospital. She was fully vaccinated, but had underlying health conditions.
• A man in his 60s died on Friday, Oct. 29 in a Billings hospital. He was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.
The number of Yellowstone County residents dying from COVID-19 related illness in October 2021 has surpassed October 2020. So far, at least 50 community members have fallen to the pandemic this month compared to 38 in October 2020. So far this month, Yellowstone County has experienced one COVID-19 related death every 14 hours. To date, there have been 407 Yellowstone County residents lost to the pandemic since April 2020.
On Friday, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare were caring for 43 COVID-19 patients in ICU; 35 were on ventilators. Combined, the hospitals had 128 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, including 103 who were not vaccinated.
Safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are available at local medical clinics and pharmacies.
RiverStone Health will hold a free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on November 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on the main campus, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.
A limited number of vaccination appointments are available from the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, phone 406-247-3382. More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.
RiverStone Health is offering at no charge:
• First and second doses of Pfizer vaccine to people age 12 and older.
• First and second doses of Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people age 18 and older.
• Third doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to immune-compromised people.
• Booster shots of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Drive-through testing
RiverStone Health and St. Vincent Healthcare provide free drive-through COVID-19 tests from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays at St. Vincent Healthcare parking lot M, at North 28th Street and 11th Avenue North. The test site is closed from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. daily. Tests are available to people age five and older who have symptoms of COVID-19 or had close contact with a person who tested positive. St. Vincent Healthcare will provide lab results to those tested within 48 hours.
Please be aware that this outdoor test site may close during inclement weather.