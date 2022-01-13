4 more Yellowstone County residents die from COVID-19

Four Yellowstone County residents died on Wednesday of COVID-19-related illness, raising the county’s pandemic death toll to 486 lives lost since spring 2020.

None of the four latest pandemic victims were vaccinated. Each of them died in Billings hospitals and all had underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness. The deceased include:

• A woman in her 40s.

• Three men in their 60s.

Statewide, 2,935 Montanans have died of illness related to the pandemic virus, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

On Thursday, Billings hospitals had 55 COVID-19 inpatients, including 39 who weren’t vaccinated and 16 who were vaccinated. Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, seven were in ICU and seven were on ventilators. Statewide, 178 Montanans were hospitalized Thursday with COVID-19 illness, according to DPHHS. Since the pandemic disease arrived in Montana in March 2020, a total of 10,602 Montanans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 related illness, DPHHS reports.