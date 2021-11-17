4 more Yellowstone County residents die from COVID-19

Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported among Yellowstone County residents. Since the pandemic started last year, 433 Yellowstone County lives have been lost to the COVID-19 virus.

The most recently dead include:

• A woman in her 40s who died on Tuesday at a Billings hospital. She was not vaccinated.

• A woman 100 years old or older who died on Monday at a Billings hospital. She was vaccinated.

• A man in his 60s who died on Nov. 7 at his home. He was not vaccinated. His death was identified as COVID-19 related through death certificate review by the Yellowstone County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

• A man in his 60s who died on Oct. 31 at his home. He was not vaccinated. His death was identified as COVID-19 related through death certificate review by the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

All four of these Yellowstone County residents had underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Billings hospitals had 94 COVID-19 inpatients, including 76 who weren’t vaccinated and 18 who were vaccinated. Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 29 were in ICU and 21 were on ventilators.