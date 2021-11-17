4 more Yellowstone County residents die from COVID-19

Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported among Yellowstone County residents. Since the pandemic started last year, 433 Yellowstone County lives have been lost to the COVID-19 virus.
The most recently dead include:
• A woman in her 40s who died on Tuesday at a Billings hospital. She was not vaccinated.
• A woman 100 years old or older who died on Monday at a Billings hospital. She was vaccinated.
• A man in his 60s who died on Nov. 7 at his home. He was not vaccinated. His death was identified as COVID-19 related through death certificate review by the Yellowstone County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
• A man in his 60s who died on Oct. 31 at his home. He was not vaccinated. His death was identified as COVID-19 related through death certificate review by the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
All four of these Yellowstone County residents had underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
On Wednesday, Billings hospitals had 94 COVID-19 inpatients, including 76 who weren’t vaccinated and 18 who were vaccinated. Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 29 were in ICU and 21 were on ventilators.
Safe and effective vaccinations offer the best protection against serious COVID-19 illness and death. Free, walk-in community clinics for children age 5 and older and adults will be held at Cedar Hall at MetraPark, which is an older stucco building on the west end of the midway where the carnival sets up during MontanaFair. Handicap parking is available near the door of Cedar Hall. Upcoming clinics include:
• Thursday, 4 to 6:30 p.m.
• Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is a pediatric and family clinic that will offer children’s activities and the services of certified therapy dogs.
• Tuesday, November 23, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Please note: The Tuesday clinic hours have changed to better accommodate midday demand and the number of people getting vaccines.
Masks are required at the walk-in vaccination clinics. Children under 18 must have signed parental consent for vaccination.
All walk-in clinics will offer all three of the U.S. approved vaccines. Pfizer vaccine will be offered in the approved lower doses for children ages 5-11 and in the doses for people age 12 and older. First, second and booster doses are available as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
First, second and booster doses of Moderna vaccine are available to people 18 and older. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to people 18 and older, including for a booster dose.