4 more Yellowstone County residents die of COVID-19 illness

Four more Yellowstone County resident deaths from COVID-19 related illness have been reported, bringing the total county lives lost to 467 since the pandemic began.

All four had underlying medical problems that put them at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness. The deceased include:

• A woman in her 70s who died on Tuesday at a Billings hospital. She was vaccinated.

• A woman in her 80s who died on Wednesday at a Billings hospital. She was vaccinated.

• A man in his 80s who died on Nov. 24 at a residence. He was vaccinated. His death was identified through the Yellowstone County Clerk and Recorder’s review of the death certificate.

• A man in his 40s who died on Oct. 25 at a residence. He was unvaccinated. His death was identified by the clerk’s office through death certificate review.

On Thursday, Billings hospitals had 50 COVID-19 inpatients, including 45 who weren’t vaccinated and five who were vaccinated. Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 20 were in ICU and 17 were on ventilators.