4-time Grammy winner Jason Isbell to play Alberta Bair show March 11

Jason Isbell, who with his band the 400 Unit has won four Grammy Awards, is set to play the Alberta Bair Theater in Billings Saturday, March 11.

Isbell is widely considered one of the best active songwriters and hasn’t played before in Billings with his band. He did join his wife Amanda Shires on stage during her show at the Pub Station in March of 2020.

Reserved seating tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show range between $75 and $155 and go on sale Friday Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. Tickets may be purchased at the Alberta Bair Theater box office, 2801 3rd Avenue in Billings or at thepubstation.com.

Isbell, formerly of the Drive-By Truckers, broke through in 2013 with the release of ”Southeastern.” His next two albums, ”Something More Than Free” in 2015 and ”The Nashville Sound” in 2017 won Grammy Awards for Best Americana Album and Best American Roots Song.

Isbell's song "Maybe It's Time" was featured in the 2019 reboot of ”A Star Is Born.” His most recent full-length album, “Reunions” is a critically-acclaimed collection of 10 new songs.

In April of 2021, it was announced that Isbell would appear in the upcoming Martin Scorsese film, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”