41 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Montana

Another person in Montana has died of COVID-19, bringing the statewide death total to 47, according to a Monday morning update on the state's case tracking website.

The recent death was in Yellowstone County, where a woman in her 90s died Saturday at a Billings hospital, the county health department confirmed Monday morning.

Eighteen people have now died since July 6 in Yellowstone County, including at least 15 people who were residents of Canyon Creek Memory Care.

Of those 18 deaths, seven happened from July 18 to July 25. In a Monday morning press release, Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton described last week as "the deadliest yet."

Yellowstone County has had 22 people die of COVID-19.

Active hospitalizations from Sunday to Monday from 62 to 61. There have been 201 people hospitalized since March because of COVID-19.

The state also confirmed another 41 new cases of COVID-19 through testing, including 22 in Yellowstone County, which has more than quadruple the number of active cases than any one single county. The new cases came from the processing of 6,340 tests. Over the last week, the state has had a positive rate of 3.9% on COVID-19 tests.