41st Annual Montana Women's Run returns to downtown Billings

Montana Women’s Run has opened registration for the 41st annual run in downtown Billings. All participants will receive a specially designed t-shirt, but participants must register by April 15, 2022 to guarantee a preferred size of t-shirt. The 2-mile and 5-mile runs will be held on May 7, 2022. To best accommodate the athletes, to ensure the safest experience and to help every woman achieve her own personal goal, start times will be one hour apart. The 5 mile race will start first at 8 a.m., followed by the 2 mile race at 9 a.m.

In addition to the Women’s Run, the Kids’ Run for kids aged 10 and under will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Daylis Stadium at 6 p.m. The goal of this free event is to encourage active lifestyles for children. Every race time is rewarded and every runner wins!

Nominations for the Pat Jaffray Inspiration Award must be submitted by April 15, 2022. Given in memory of Pat Jaffray, long time Montana Women’s Run cheerleader, board member and inspiration to all. This award celebrates Jaffray’s memory and women who embody the spirit of the Montana Women’s Run.

Getting Started Clinics are held on Monday evenings until May 2 to help get in shape. These clinics are free and will take place at Pioneer Park, beginning at 5:30 p.m. each Monday before the run.

The Montana Women’s Run began in 1982 with 200 registrants and celebrated last year with over 4,600 women participating virtually around the world. Today, the race is recognized as the largest running event for women in the state of Montana, and one of the largest all-women’s races in the country. To date, the Montana Women’s Run has donated more than $1,540,500 to local organizations that promote women’s and children’s health and fitness. The major sponsors of the 2022 Montana Women’s Run are Billings Clinic, ExxonMobil, First Interstate Bank, Graphic Imprints, The Planet 106.7 and KTVQ.

For announcements, updates and discussion about the many Women’s Run events, please visit the Montana Women’s Run Facebook page or the Montana Women’s Run website. To register for any of the events, visit www.womensrun.org.

