43 of 55 residents, 15 staff members in Billings care home test positive for COVID-19

The community is under quarantine, the Canyon Creek press release says.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services requires licensed facilities to isolate residents who have tested positive and to quarantine residents at assisted living facilities who have been exposed to COVID-19 even if they have tested negative, according to the county health department.

Canyon Creek Memory Care Community specializes in serving the needs of adults with Alzheimer's, dementia and other forms of memory loss. The business offers adult day care and residential living, along with memory care and respite care.

The news of the outbreak comes as Yellowstone County sits at more than double the active cases of any other county in the state.

Yellowstone County had 199 active cases Tuesday morning. Gallatin County has the second-highest number with 84.

Yellowstone County now also has the most total cases confirmed since March with 325 to Gallatin County's 308.

Last Friday, Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton announced at a press conference that visitation to long-term care facilities in the county would once again be restricted.