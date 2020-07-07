43 of 55 residents, 15 staff members in Billings care home test positive for COVID-19

More than 40 residents and an additional 15 staff members at Canyon Creek Memory Care Community have tested positive for COVID-19.
Two residents have been hospitalized so far, according to the Yellowstone County health department RiverStone Health.
The total number of positive cases among residents is 43. Last Friday testing was done for 55 residents and 56 staff members.
Seven residents and 26 staff members of the assisted living facility have tested negative.
Results have yet to come back for another nine residents and 15 staff.
Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton said in a press release issued Tuesday morning that the county health department suspects the outbreak began with either a staff member or visitor.
RiverStone is working to trace the contacts of infected individuals and set up separate living situations for those who have tested positive and those who have tested negative. The county health department is also working to ensure adequate personal protective equipment is both available and being used properly at Canyon Creek.
Both residents and their families have been notified of the results, according to a press release issued Tuesday morning by Koelsch Communities, the company that owns Canyon Creek Memory Care Community.
The community is under quarantine, the Canyon Creek press release says.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services requires licensed facilities to isolate residents who have tested positive and to quarantine residents at assisted living facilities who have been exposed to COVID-19 even if they have tested negative, according to the county health department.
Canyon Creek Memory Care Community specializes in serving the needs of adults with Alzheimer's, dementia and other forms of memory loss. The business offers adult day care and residential living, along with memory care and respite care.
The news of the outbreak comes as Yellowstone County sits at more than double the active cases of any other county in the state.
Yellowstone County had 199 active cases Tuesday morning. Gallatin County has the second-highest number with 84.
Yellowstone County now also has the most total cases confirmed since March with 325 to Gallatin County's 308.
Last Friday, Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton announced at a press conference that visitation to long-term care facilities in the county would once again be restricted.
That was about a week after Gov. Steve Bullock lessened COVID-19 restrictions on care facilities in the state. As of last Friday, Billings had about a dozen COVID-19 cases in seven care facilities, according to Felton.
“From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been concerned about an outbreak in a senior living facility,” Felton said in a press release issued by the county health department Tuesday morning. “Canyon Creek is but one of the seven senior living residences reporting illness in residents and/or employees in recent days.”
Montana has already seen multiple deaths result from an outbreak at an assisted living facility.
A March outbreak tied to the Marias Heritage Center retirement and assisted living facility in Toole County resulted in multiple deaths. Toole County to date has seen six deaths from COVID-19 and recorded 31 positive tests. The outbreak had begun to wind down by May and Toole County currently has no active cases.
On Monday, Mayor Bill Cole published a letter urging residents to follow public health directives and to wear masks in settings where social distancing can't be maintained.
Koelsch Communities stated in its press release that protocols were put in place in mid-February of 2020 to prevent exposure of COVID-19 at Canyon Creek. "These preventative procedures included; limiting visitation to only essential persons or end of life situations, the screenings of every individual upon entry to the community (including staff) for temperature, travel history, or known exposure and an increase in both food and PPE supply stock.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.