440 crashes, with four fatalities, in Montana since Monday's snowfall

A cold front through the Plains brought the first few inches of snow across swaths of Montana earlier this week, and emergency crews have responded to more than 440 crashes on the state’s roads since Monday.

By Thursday afternoon, according to data from Montana Highway Patrol, there were 440 crashes in Montana. Of those, four were fatal with two deadly crashes in Yellowstone County and two in Flathead County. The mounting number of crashes typically accompanies the first major snowfall of the season, MHP Sgt. Jay Nelson told the Gazette.

“I would say, working the last 24 years with MHP, that this is very comparable to years before,” he said.

Winter storm warnings and weather watches from the National Weather Service were issued in counties throughout the western and central portions of Montana earlier this week. On Monday, the Missoula Police Department suggested travel for only emergency vehicles as a snow squall brought especially icy conditions. In Billings on Tuesday, the Billings Police Department enacted its slick streets policy, responding only to accidents with injuries, DUIs and wrecks that were blocking traffic.

“Usually what we see after about the third day, everybody starts to get into winter mode, and then things taper off with drivers becoming more defensive,” Nelson said.

Going into Thursday night, the Montana Department of Transportation is warning of snow and frost scattered throughout the state’s interstates and highways. Drivers in and around Billings should also be wary of ongoing construction along Interstate 90 through Yellowstone County.

Along with driving defensively, Nelson cautioned drivers to check their tires before driving into winter conditions, and travel with an emergency kit stocked with winter gear.