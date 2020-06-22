4th Yellowstone County COVID-19 death reported; mass testing event nets almost 500 tests

A fourth death from COVID-19 was reported Monday in Yellowstone County.
This is the 21st Montana resident to die from the disease, according to officials from RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health department.
The man in his 60s died Saturday, June 20. To protect the privacy of the man and his family, no more information is being released, officials said.
“This death serves as a tragic reminder about the seriousness of COVID-19,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and president and CEO of RiverStone Health. “In the last five days, 16 Yellowstone County residents have tested positive for the disease. As case counts continue to rise in Yellowstone County and across the state, each of us must continue to be vigilant in taking measures to prevent COVID-19.”
To date, 125 Yellowstone County residents have been infected with COVID-19.
Mass event
During a mass testing event held at the Metra on Saturday, at least 463 of the 2,000 available tests were administered, RiverStone officials said Monday.
“We would have liked to have provided 2,000 tests to the community. It may not have been realistic in that time frame,” RiverStone Vice President of Public Health Shawn Hinz said. “I’m not disappointed with almost 500 tests. I think that gives us a pretty good baseline.”
That baseline is part of surveillance testing the occurs across Montana. By testing people without obvious symptoms, officials hope to gain a clearer picture about infection rates for a virus that doesn't always cause symptoms but can still be spread.
“If they test positive and have not had symptoms, that’s something that’s important for us to understand,” Hinz said. “It really is kind of snapshot of our community to get as many individuals tested as we possibly can.”
Results from the testing event will be released publicly through the state's daily COVID-19 counts, but positive cases will first be confirmed by a second test.
All of the tests are expected to be processed within two weeks at the most, Hinz said. Those who tested positive will be notified immediately, and those who test negative will be notified by mail.
The recent increase in Yellowstone County cases could be illustrative of a community struggling to follow health recommendations, even under phase 2 of Montana's reopening plan.
“The community is struggling with some of those prevention recommendations,” Hinz said, especially masking and social distancing.
There's no exact threshold for a possible recommendation to revert to phase 1, like health officials have suggested in Custer County amid a local increase in cases. Rather, it's a combination of several factors.
Hinz, like Felton, emphasized the importance of staying vigilant about the spread of COVID-19, but officials haven't suggested that Yellowstone County needs to revert to phase 1 or a more restrictive shutdown.
A Unified Health Command dashboard currently lists factors like having enough staff for COVID-19 monitoring and follow up, ability to manage contact tracing, and having enough hospital beds as all within normal capacity.
RiverStone will continue to organize surveillance testing, which could include more mass events in the future, Hinz said.
“One thing that's clear is that COVID-19 is still in the community."
