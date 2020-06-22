4th Yellowstone County COVID-19 death reported; mass testing event nets almost 500 tests

That baseline is part of surveillance testing the occurs across Montana. By testing people without obvious symptoms, officials hope to gain a clearer picture about infection rates for a virus that doesn't always cause symptoms but can still be spread.

“If they test positive and have not had symptoms, that’s something that’s important for us to understand,” Hinz said. “It really is kind of snapshot of our community to get as many individuals tested as we possibly can.”

Results from the testing event will be released publicly through the state's daily COVID-19 counts, but positive cases will first be confirmed by a second test.

All of the tests are expected to be processed within two weeks at the most, Hinz said. Those who tested positive will be notified immediately, and those who test negative will be notified by mail.

The recent increase in Yellowstone County cases could be illustrative of a community struggling to follow health recommendations, even under phase 2 of Montana's reopening plan.

“The community is struggling with some of those prevention recommendations,” Hinz said, especially masking and social distancing.