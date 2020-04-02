$5.2M from federal stimulus coming to Yellowstone County schools

School District 2's response to the COVID-19 shutdown has created some extra costs, superintendent Greg Upham said. That includes extra copying costs, cleaning supplies, and expectations that there will be some damage or loss to devices distributed to students for remote learning. Those costs can add up fast in the state's largest district.
“Sometimes you can gain from that (economy of scale)," Upham said. "We’re not in this case.”
While some of the stimulus money could be directed to cover those costs, Upham expects the "lion's share" to be used for programs that help supplement student learning in the wake of the shutdown.
“Frankly, the largest component could be instructional time for our students that aren’t meeting proficiency,” he said. “We have to evaluate how effective our two platforms (online and hard copy) are at this time.”
Upham said it's hard to know what extra instruction could look like with long-term uncertainty about how long measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 will continue.
In recent days, he's said that district teachers and administrators are trying to find a balance about how much work students can be expected to complete remotely.
“We have families who are working full time with multiple children at home,” Upham said. “Those are enormous strains for them.”
Most other Yellowstone County school districts are in line to get some money:
- Laurel high school and elementary: $959,000
- Lockwood K-12: $315,000
- Shepherd high school and elementary: $118,000
- Huntley Project K-12: $183,000
- Broadview high school and elementary: $38,000
- Custer K-12: $20,000
- Blue Creek elementary: $15,000
- Canyon Creek elementary: $27,000
- Elder Grove elementary: $35,000
- Morin elementary: $31,000
- Elysian elementary: $43,000
- Pioneer elementary: $24,000
- Independent elementary: $19,000
- Yellowstone (Boys and Girls Ranch) Academy elementary: $180,000
Lockwood superintendent Tobin Novasio said that the district plans to be cautious about how it spends the money.
“I think we’re going to want to hold onto it for a while and just see what holes we have in our budget that result from this COVID-19,” he said. “We’re working really hard not to lay anybody off.”
He's also exploring options about whether the money could be used to preserve school budgets next year amid economic strain.
“We’re concerned about local taxpayers being able to pay their taxes,” he said. “We want to make sure we have some cash flow in reserve.”
Since the money is distributed using the formula targeting schools serving a large proportion of low-income families, Montana's schools on or near reservations received significant funding for their size.
In southeastern Montana that includes:
- Lame Deer high school and elementary: $565,677
- Ashland elementary: $199,000
- Plenty Coups high school and Pryor elementary: $159,000
- Hardin high school and elementary: $1.3 million
- Lodge Grass high school and elementary: $260,000
- Wyola elementary: $72,000
