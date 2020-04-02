$5.2M from federal stimulus coming to Yellowstone County schools

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

School District 2's response to the COVID-19 shutdown has created some extra costs, superintendent Greg Upham said. That includes extra copying costs, cleaning supplies, and expectations that there will be some damage or loss to devices distributed to students for remote learning. Those costs can add up fast in the state's largest district.

“Sometimes you can gain from that (economy of scale)," Upham said. "We’re not in this case.”

While some of the stimulus money could be directed to cover those costs, Upham expects the "lion's share" to be used for programs that help supplement student learning in the wake of the shutdown.

“Frankly, the largest component could be instructional time for our students that aren’t meeting proficiency,” he said. “We have to evaluate how effective our two platforms (online and hard copy) are at this time.”

Upham said it's hard to know what extra instruction could look like with long-term uncertainty about how long measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 will continue.

In recent days, he's said that district teachers and administrators are trying to find a balance about how much work students can be expected to complete remotely.