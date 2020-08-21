5 inmates positive for COVID-19 in Yellowstone County jail

Four women and one man are quarantining in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility after recently testing positive for COVID-19, said Sheriff Mike Linder.
A total of six women in the "quarantine unit" were tested for COVID-19, after one woman began showing symptoms on Aug. 15.
She was moved from a general unit to the quarantine unit. She was booked into the jail on July 20, he said.
Of the six women, four tested positive. Linder was unclear if the remaining two tests were negative or had not yet been returned.
Linder said he was unsure if any of the other five female inmates had been housed in other units before quarantining, but he said if they were housed in other units those inmates would be tested too.
"We're testing all the time," he said.
A male inmate was put in quarantine with two other men after exhibiting symptoms on Aug. 17. He recently tested positive.
Inmates are put in an intake unit when booked into jail and are held for 3 to 4 days before entering the general population if they exhibit no symptoms, Linder said.
Jail administrators in Yellowstone County have designated one men’s unit and one women’s unit to hold inmates known to have, or suspected of having, COVID-19.
Linder did not have the ages for the five who had tested positive. None of the five people have been hospitalized, and all were being treated at the jail. The Yellowstone County Detention Facility has medical care available to inmates 24/7 through its contract provider, Correctional Health Partners.
No staff members have been tested in relation to the five people. Close to 500 inmates are housed at the jail, which was built for 434 inmates.
The jail confirmed its first positive case among inmates May 26. The woman was housed in a unit with 33 other women. Seven inmates and one staff member had tested positive for the virus at the end of May.
Linder said he didn't know if there had been other positive cases in the jail since May.
"We’ll probably have someone with virus in there regularly," Linder said. " ... It's a moving target."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.