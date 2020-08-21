5 inmates positive for COVID-19 in Yellowstone County jail

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four women and one man are quarantining in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility after recently testing positive for COVID-19, said Sheriff Mike Linder.

A total of six women in the "quarantine unit" were tested for COVID-19, after one woman began showing symptoms on Aug. 15.

She was moved from a general unit to the quarantine unit. She was booked into the jail on July 20, he said.

Of the six women, four tested positive. Linder was unclear if the remaining two tests were negative or had not yet been returned.

Linder said he was unsure if any of the other five female inmates had been housed in other units before quarantining, but he said if they were housed in other units those inmates would be tested too.

"We're testing all the time," he said.

A male inmate was put in quarantine with two other men after exhibiting symptoms on Aug. 17. He recently tested positive.

Inmates are put in an intake unit when booked into jail and are held for 3 to 4 days before entering the general population if they exhibit no symptoms, Linder said.