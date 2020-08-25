5 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Yellowstone County, including 17th at Canyon Creek

The 19 new cases in Yellowstone County bring the county's active case total to 799 of the 1,636 active cases in the state, or about 48% of active cases statewide. As recently as Sunday, Yellowstone County had more than 50% of statewide cases.

Statewide there have been 6,624 confirmed cases, of which 4,891 people are considered recovered.

Tuesday morning's case numbers were the result of another 2,834 tests.

Another 12 cases were reported in Yellowstone County's neighboring Big Horn County, which has the second-most active cases in the state with 185.

Last week Big Horn Senior Living announced that employees had tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of four employees are currently positive for COVID-19, according to Big Horn Senior Living Administrator Paula Small-Plenty.

Small-Plenty said early Tuesday afternoon that the most recent round of testing Monday had uncovered no new positive cases among either staff or residents.

"We've had four total employees who have been positive, two of which were not working anyway, they were already quarantining due to family exposure," Small-Plenty said. "And then we had two who were asymptomatic and working."