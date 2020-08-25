5 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Yellowstone County, including 17th at Canyon Creek

Five new COVID-19 related deaths were reported Tuesday morning by the Yellowstone County health department.
Those five deaths were among six reported across the state Tuesday morning, bringing the statewide death total to 97 people.
There were also another 136 new COVID-19 cases confirmed statewide from 2,834 tests.
The non-Yellowstone County death reported Tuesday was in Stillwater County, according to the state's website. The county's public health nurse announced Monday that a Stillwater County resident in their 70s died at an out of county hospital. "The individual had minimal underlying health conditions," a county press release said.
The people who died in Yellowstone County were described in a RiverStone Health press release as:
- A man in his 90s who died on Wednesday, July 29, at "a Yellowstone Count senior living facility."
- A man in his 80s who died Friday, July 31, at "a Yellowstone County senior living facility."
- A woman in her 80s who died Saturday, Aug. 1, at her home
- A man in his 60s who died Saturday, Aug. 15, in a Yellowstone County hospital
- A woman in her 80s who died at Saturday, Aug. 22, at Canyon Creek Memory Care.
"Four of the five deaths were identified through data reconciliation and a review of death certificates at the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services vital statistics unit," RiverStone Public Information Officer Barbara Schneeman wrote in the press release.
Monday morning there were 51 people hospitalized in Yellowstone County, including 26 Yellowstone County residents. Of those people hospitalized, 17 were in intensive care units and 12 were on ventilators.
The additional Yellowstone County deaths bring the county's death total to 41, of which 37 deaths have occurred since July 6.
Of the 41 deaths in the county, 39 have been people aged 60 or older and 17 were residents of Canyon Creek Memory Care. Canyon Creek has capacity for 67 residents, officials said in early July, and it was not at capacity when the first cases were identified.
Though the county did not identify where the recent senior living deaths occurred, The Gazette reported as recently as July 16 that eight senior care facilities in Billings had contributed 112 confirmed cases.
MorningStar Senior Living confirmed a resident death in July. Cases in July were also confirmed at Avantara Billings, St. John's United and Eagle Cliff Manor.
Yellowstone County has seven licensed nursing homes and 36 licensed assisted living facilities for a total of 894 nursing home beds and 1,303 assisted living beds.
An outbreak at the Eastern Montana Veterans Home in Glendive that was announced on August 14 has yet to lead to any additional infections among residents, but more cases have been uncovered among staff.
Initially, testing found two staff members and two residents had tested positive.
Two more staff members, in this case registered nurses, tested positive over the weekend, according to Parker Powell, the CEO of the Glendive Medical Center which manages the state facility.
One of the positive tests came through surveillance testing, which Powell previously said the veterans home has been doing weekly for several months.
Another positive test was found because the person was symptomatic. Both people were in self-quarantine and contact tracing was ongong, Powell said late Monday afternoon.
No employees or residents have been hospitalized and Powell said the initial residents who tested positive "are recovering well."
The county also added 19 new COVID-19 cases, the second-most of any county Tuesday morning.
Only Cascade County, where 53 inmates and two staff members of the county jail recently tested positive for COVID-19, reported more COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning with 39.
The Great Falls Tribune reported Monday that new cases tied to the Cascade County Detention Center would be added to state totals for Monday and Tuesday.
The 19 new cases in Yellowstone County bring the county's active case total to 799 of the 1,636 active cases in the state, or about 48% of active cases statewide. As recently as Sunday, Yellowstone County had more than 50% of statewide cases.
Statewide there have been 6,624 confirmed cases, of which 4,891 people are considered recovered.
Tuesday morning's case numbers were the result of another 2,834 tests.
Another 12 cases were reported in Yellowstone County's neighboring Big Horn County, which has the second-most active cases in the state with 185.
Last week Big Horn Senior Living announced that employees had tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of four employees are currently positive for COVID-19, according to Big Horn Senior Living Administrator Paula Small-Plenty.
Small-Plenty said early Tuesday afternoon that the most recent round of testing Monday had uncovered no new positive cases among either staff or residents.
"We've had four total employees who have been positive, two of which were not working anyway, they were already quarantining due to family exposure," Small-Plenty said. "And then we had two who were asymptomatic and working."
She added that those two employees were found to be positive two to three days after they had last worked.
Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services spokesperson Jon Ebelt said Tuesday morning that five cases reported in Montana between August 18 and August 24 have been connected to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally that recently drew thousands of bikers to South Dakota.
The five cases are spread across five different counties and involve a mix of men and women, according to Ebelt.
Additional counties reporting new cases Tuesday include: Flathead with 16(122 active), Hill with 13(20 active), Glacier with eight (31 active), Gallatin with six (27 active), Ravalli with four (11 active), Lincoln with two (three active), McCone with two (one active), Missoula with two (50 active, Pondera with two (four active), Powell with two (eight active), Broadwater with one (two active), Carbon with one (seven active), Dawson with one (five active), Jefferson with one (three active), Judith Basin with one (one active), Phillips with one (31 active), Powder River with one (one active), Roosevelt with one (11 active), Rosebud with one (111 active).
Yellowstone County Unified Health Command operates an online COVID-19 dashboard showing the status of various public health categories and functions related to COVID-19.
The dashboard uses three different colors to indicate status. Green means "operating at expected/normal capacity." Yellow means "needs beginning to outpace capacity" and red means "stressed operations/critical concerns."
Of the eight categories listed, healthcare system capacity, COVID-19 daily case average and positive COVID-19 test rate, are all categories that will be used to inform a school closure decision.
Tuesday morning the dashboard showed it had last been updated Monday, Aug. 24.
The statuses are as follows(school opening/closure related statuses are bolded):
- Health Department Capacity, defined as having sufficient staff for COVID-19 monitoring and follow-up, is in yellow status.
- Case Investigation, defined as the ability to manage investigations and contact tracing for all COVID-19 positive results, is in yellow status.
- Testing Capacity, defined as staff and supplies to screen and test all individuals recommended for COVID-19 testing, is in yellow status.
- Healthcare System Capacity, defined as sufficient hospital staff, beds, and equipment to treat patients with COVID-19 and all other patients safely, is in yellow status.
- Disease Surveillance, defined as monitoring emergency department visits for respiratory symptoms, is in green status.
- Regional Impact, defined as active COVID-19 cases in UHC's regional service area including surrounding counties, Wyoming, North and South Dakota, is in yellow status.
- COVID-19 Daily Case Average, defined as daily new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people (7-day rolling average), is in yellow status at 25 per 100,000
- Positive COVID-19 test rate, defined as percentage of positive COVID-19 tests (7-day rolling average), is in yellow status with 7.1 per 100,000
Health officials are monitoring four different categories of information to determine if a county-wide school closure is needed. If three of those four categories fall into red status, the county's medical/technical team will recommend schools close.
The two interpretive measures being monitored are:
- The nature of outbreaks in terms of the increase or decrease of our cases involving children and youth, including the shifting age mix of the new cases.
- The status and capacity of our healthcare and public health systems.
The data-specific measures being monitored are:
- Sustained seven-day average new cases per 100,000 population.
- Weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate.
For the 7-day average of cases status is determined as follows:
- Less than 10 new cases per 100,000 population = Green
- 10 – 25 new cases per 100,000 = Yellow
- More than 25 new cases per 100,000 = Red
For positivity rates, status is determined as follows:
- Less than 5% = Green
- 5 – 10% = Yellow
- More than 10% = Red
