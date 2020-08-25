5 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Yellowstone County, including 17th at Canyon Creek

Additional counties reporting new cases Tuesday include: Flathead with 16(122 active), Hill with 13(20 active), Glacier with eight (31 active), Gallatin with six (27 active), Ravalli with four (11 active), Lincoln with two (three active), McCone with two (one active), Missoula with two (50 active, Pondera with two (four active), Powell with two (eight active), Broadwater with one (two active), Carbon with one (seven active), Dawson with one (five active), Jefferson with one (three active), Judith Basin with one (one active), Phillips with one (31 active), Powder River with one (one active), Roosevelt with one (11 active), Rosebud with one (111 active).