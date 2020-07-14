6 more Alpha House residents test positive for COVID-19, bringing total to 8

Residents were tested in the building last Thursday, while staff drove up to a testing site in the alleyway behind the Alpha House. The Montana Department of Corrections helped with testing, Armstrong said.

On Saturday, July 4, all residents within Alpha House were told to quarantine after a resident received a positive test result for COVID-19 following a barbecue. The resident had already been quarantined after being tested on Friday.

Residents will stay in their rooms for 14 days and are being kept from going to work to reduce the possible spread of the virus. The quarantine is scheduled to end July 18.

The group barbecue was held before the positive test results had been reported to Alpha House from the public health department Saturday evening, and Armstrong said the event was intended to "heighten the morale" after residents went months without visitors and recreation due to the pandemic.

The barbecue acted as the facility's normal food service that day, and no more than 35 residents attended at a time, Armstrong said, citing the facility's camera system.