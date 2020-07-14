6 more Alpha House residents test positive for COVID-19, bringing total to 8

Six more Alpha House residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to eight, according to the pre-release center's managing organization.
After initially reporting that two residents were confirmed to have the coronavirus last week, four additional residents tested positive after asymptomatic sentinel testing was conducted at Alpha House last Thursday. Two other residents who were showing symptoms were waiting for their test results, according to David Armstrong, CEO of Alternatives, Inc.
The eight positive residents are housed in three rooms with private bathrooms on a floor away from residents, Armstrong said. Patients can be isolated in the same room, according to RiverStone Health.
All 300 staff members and residents were tested, Armstrong said. No staff members tested positive.
"By all staff, I mean those that operate out of that building," Armstrong said. "We'll still do sentinel testing for the remaining part of the staff, but everybody who was in and out of that building tested clear."
The four residents confirmed to have COVID-19 from the asymptomatic sentinel testing did not have a high temperature and did not report symptoms at the time of testing.
Residents were tested in the building last Thursday, while staff drove up to a testing site in the alleyway behind the Alpha House. The Montana Department of Corrections helped with testing, Armstrong said.
On Saturday, July 4, all residents within Alpha House were told to quarantine after a resident received a positive test result for COVID-19 following a barbecue. The resident had already been quarantined after being tested on Friday.
Residents will stay in their rooms for 14 days and are being kept from going to work to reduce the possible spread of the virus. The quarantine is scheduled to end July 18.
The group barbecue was held before the positive test results had been reported to Alpha House from the public health department Saturday evening, and Armstrong said the event was intended to "heighten the morale" after residents went months without visitors and recreation due to the pandemic.
The barbecue acted as the facility's normal food service that day, and no more than 35 residents attended at a time, Armstrong said, citing the facility's camera system.
Armstrong didn't comment on the food service, but acknowledged that the barbecue "wasn't up to the normal standards" usually followed for regular food service in Alpha House at the time, including requiring residents to socially distance while they eat.
"It wasn't indicative to what we normally do as far as sanitation and social distancing and the like, so it may have been even ill-advised to do it," Armstrong said. "But the attempt was to heighten the morale and give the residents at least something."
Alternatives follows guidelines recommended by RiverStone Health and the Montana Department of Corrections, Armstrong said.
Alternatives operates the Alpha House, the Passages Women’s Pre-release Center and Beta Jail Alternatives in Billings.
The Alpha House is a pre-release center where offenders obtain employment, participate in counseling, and receive other treatment before returning to the community.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.