6 victims ID'd from Friday's massive dust storm pileup near Hardin

Funeral services for four of the six people killed Friday in a pile-up on Interstate 90 near Hardin are set for this week in Big Horn County.

The six people were killed when a dust storm caused blackout conditions on the interstate west of Hardin. The chain-reaction crashes involved at least 19 vehicles including several semi-trucks, and left 11 other people injured, including three critically, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

Four of the victims were traveling together in the same car, including Georgia Walks, 72, or Hardin, Shaylee Walks, 22, Vichelle Walks, 11, and 3-year-old Merrik Champ.

Funeral services for the three Walks family members will be Thursday in Crow Agency at the Spirit of Life Foursquare Church at 10 a.m. The funeral for Merrik Champ will be Friday at St. Dennis Catholic Church, with burial in Crow Agency, according to Bullis Mortuary in Hardin.

A fifth victim was 47-year-old Chad Fox of St. Xavier.

The sixth fatality was 60-year-old Eric Love of Bozeman, who was travelling in a van with his wife Jacquie Love. She remains hospitalized in Billings. Love was founder of the Crosscut Mountain Sports Center in Bozeman.

“Eric’s vision and passion as a founder brought today’s Crosscut Mountain Sports Center to life,” the company said in a statement on its website. “As our chairman, he’s continued to drive our vision, and those who knew him well know that he was guiding us toward an even brighter future where Crosscut thoughtfully serves our growing community.

While the collision involved vehicles from nine states and one Canadian province, the six victims were all Montana residents from Hardin.

Friday's pileup began an exceptionally deadly weekend for those on Montana's roads. Later that same night, a deputy in a Carbon County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle struck and killed two men on Highway 212 near Roberts. The deputy has been placed on administrative leave, and the crash is under investigation. By Sunday, MHP also reported fatal wrecks in Blaine, Jefferson and Carbon counties.