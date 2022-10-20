60 new U.S. citizens sworn in Thursday in Billings

There were so many new United States citizens to be sworn in on Monday, the U.S. federal court in Billings held two separate ceremonies that packed the courtroom.

In the first session, 30 people took the oath of citizenship, representing countries including Philippines, Romania, Ukraine, Nigeria, Peru, France, Australia and others. In the second ceremony, new citizens came from Ireland, Lithuania, Nepal, Russian, Vietnam, China and several other nations.

Abram Misiluti emigrated to the U.S. from New Zealand 20 years ago. He finally got fed up with living here and not being able to vote.

“This is my home, I wanted to be able to participate,” said Misiluti, who lives in Bozeman and spent two years in the citizenship process.

“Lots of paperwork,” he said.

The privilege of voting was also a motivator for Melanie Flores, who came from the Philippines 10 years ago. She lives with her husband in Red Lodge where she cooks at a steak house, and prepares Filipino food during market season.

“I love this country. I love democracy,” she said. “I love that you can move up here in lifestyle. It’s easy to find a job if you’re a good worker.”

Before the ceremony, family and well-wishers mingled on the sunny balcony of the James F. Battin Federal Courthouse, taking photos and videos and waving flags provided by the Daughters of the American Revolution.

“I’ve dreamed so many days about this day,” said a new citizen from Mexico. “There is so much that is good here.”