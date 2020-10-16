 Skip to main content
665 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths, reported Friday in Montana
Another 665 confirmed COVID-19 cases and five deaths were reported Friday morning in an update to Montana's case mapping and information website.

The new cases bring the state's active case total to 8,148 and the total number of people who have died as a result of COVID-19 to 235.

A total of 319 people were reported to be actively hospitalized Thursday.

This story will be updated.

