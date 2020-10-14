668 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths reported Wednesday in Montana

Another 668 COVID-19 cases and nine COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday morning in Montana, according to an update to the state's case mapping and information website.
The state's COVID-19 mapping website relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
At least three of the deaths reported Wednesday were in Yellowstone County where 77 people have now died of COVID-19. Of the people who have died, 73 deaths have come since July 6.
The county reported 18 deaths in August and 22 deaths on September, according to numbers released by the county early in October.
- Yellowstone County with 81 (1,565 active)
- Flathead with 76 (1,187 active)
- Cascade with 117 (736 active)
- Gallatin with 65 (615 active)
- Missoula with 74 (570 active)
- Glacier with 19 (515 active)
- Roosevelt with 10 (324 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 22 (260 active)
- Hill with 36 (200 active)
- Toole with two (166 active)
- Ravalli with 27 (76 active)
- Big Horn with 22 (145 active)
- Valley with 12 (84 active)
- Lincoln with 11 (99 active)
- Blaine with 10 (80 active)
- Carbon with 10 (44 active)
- Dawson with nine (50 active)
- Custer with eight (41 active)
- Sanders with eight (36 active)
- Fergus with six (68 active)
- Park with six (49 active)
- Deer Lodge with five (103 active)
- Silver Bow with four (125 active)
- Wheatland with four (34 active)
- Lake with three (125 active)
- Teton with three (20 active)
- Wibaux with three (16 active)
- Granite with two (19 active)
- McCone with two (four active)
- Pondera with two (31 active)
- Beaverhead with one (83 active)
- Broadwater with one (nine active)
- Choteau with one (13 active)
- Garfield with one (one active)
- Jefferson with one (29 active)
- Phillips with one (five active)
- Powder River with one (18 active)
- Rosebud with one (96 active)
- Sweet Grass with one (seven active)
County
Gender
Age Range
Date Reported
Beaverhead
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Big Horn
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Big Horn
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Big Horn
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Big Horn
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Big Horn
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Big Horn
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Big Horn
M
70-79
10/13/2020
Big Horn
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Big Horn
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Big Horn
F
80-89
10/13/2020
Big Horn
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Big Horn
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Big Horn
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Big Horn
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Big Horn
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Big Horn
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Big Horn
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Big Horn
M
10-19
10/13/2020
Big Horn
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Big Horn
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Big Horn
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Big Horn
F
0-9
10/13/2020
Blaine
F
10-19
10/13/2020
Blaine
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Blaine
F
80-89
10/13/2020
Blaine
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Blaine
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Blaine
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Blaine
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Blaine
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Blaine
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Blaine
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Broadwater
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Carbon
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Carbon
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Carbon
M
60-69
10/13/2020
Carbon
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Carbon
F
10-19
10/13/2020
Carbon
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Carbon
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Carbon
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Carbon
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Carbon
M
0-9
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
0-9
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
10-19
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
70-79
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
10-19
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
10-19
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
10-19
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
60-69
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
10-19
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
0-9
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
10-19
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
70-79
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
60-69
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
10-19
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
70-79
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
60-69
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
60-69
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
70-79
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
10-19
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
60-69
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
60-69
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
0-9
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
10-19
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
0-9
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
10-19
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
60-69
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
0-9
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
10-19
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
10-19
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
70-79
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Cascade
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Cascade
M
70-79
10/13/2020
Chouteau
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Custer
F
70-79
10/13/2020
Custer
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Custer
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Custer
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Custer
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Custer
M
80-89
10/13/2020
Custer
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Custer
M
90-99
10/13/2020
Dawson
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Dawson
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Dawson
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Dawson
F
70-79
10/13/2020
Dawson
M
80-89
10/13/2020
Dawson
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Dawson
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Dawson
M
70-79
10/13/2020
Dawson
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Deer Lodge
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Deer Lodge
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Deer Lodge
M
60-69
10/13/2020
Deer Lodge
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Deer Lodge
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Fergus
M
60-69
10/13/2020
Fergus
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Fergus
M
80-89
10/13/2020
Fergus
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Fergus
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Fergus
F
70-79
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
10-19
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
10-19
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
70-79
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
10-19
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
10-19
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
70-79
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
80-89
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
10-19
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
0-9
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
10-19
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
10-19
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
80-89
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
80-89
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
10-19
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
60-69
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
0-9
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
70-79
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
90-99
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
10-19
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
60-69
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
10-19
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
60-69
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Flathead
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Flathead
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
0-9
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
90-99
10/13/2020
Gallatin
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Gallatin
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
0-9
10/13/2020
Gallatin
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Gallatin
M
90-99
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
0-9
10/13/2020
Gallatin
M
10-19
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
80-89
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
10-19
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Gallatin
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Gallatin
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Gallatin
M
10-19
10/13/2020
Gallatin
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
10-19
10/13/2020
Gallatin
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Gallatin
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Gallatin
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Gallatin
M
0-9
10/13/2020
Gallatin
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Gallatin
M
10-19
10/13/2020
Gallatin
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Gallatin
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Gallatin
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
70-79
10/13/2020
Gallatin
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Gallatin
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
10-19
10/13/2020
Gallatin
M
60-69
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Gallatin
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Gallatin
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
10-19
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Gallatin
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Gallatin
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
10-19
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
10-19
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Gallatin
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Gallatin
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Garfield
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Glacier
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Glacier
M
10-19
10/13/2020
Glacier
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Glacier
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Glacier
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Glacier
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Glacier
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Glacier
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Glacier
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Glacier
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Glacier
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Glacier
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Glacier
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Glacier
M
60-69
10/13/2020
Glacier
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Glacier
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Glacier
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Glacier
M
0-9
10/13/2020
Glacier
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Granite
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Granite
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Hill
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Hill
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Hill
F
10-19
10/13/2020
Hill
M
0-9
10/13/2020
Hill
M
80-89
10/13/2020
Hill
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Hill
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Hill
F
0-9
10/13/2020
Hill
M
10-19
10/13/2020
Hill
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Hill
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Hill
M
60-69
10/13/2020
Hill
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Hill
F
0-9
10/13/2020
Hill
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Hill
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Hill
M
60-69
10/13/2020
Hill
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Hill
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Hill
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Hill
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Hill
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Hill
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Hill
F
0-9
10/13/2020
Hill
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Hill
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Hill
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Hill
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Hill
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Hill
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Hill
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Hill
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Hill
M
0-9
10/13/2020
Hill
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Hill
F
0-9
10/13/2020
Hill
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Jefferson
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Lake
M
60-69
10/13/2020
Lake
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Lake
M
80-89
10/13/2020
Lewis and Clark
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Lewis and Clark
M
10-19
10/13/2020
Lewis and Clark
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Lewis and Clark
F
70-79
10/13/2020
Lewis and Clark
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Lewis and Clark
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Lewis and Clark
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Lewis and Clark
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Lewis and Clark
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Lewis and Clark
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Lewis and Clark
M
0-9
10/13/2020
Lewis and Clark
M
10-19
10/13/2020
Lewis and Clark
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Lewis and Clark
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Lewis and Clark
F
0-9
10/13/2020
Lewis and Clark
M
60-69
10/13/2020
Lewis and Clark
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Lewis and Clark
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Lewis and Clark
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Lewis and Clark
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Lewis and Clark
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Lewis and Clark
M
0-9
10/13/2020
Lincoln
M
0-9
10/13/2020
Lincoln
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Lincoln
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Lincoln
M
60-69
10/13/2020
Lincoln
M
10-19
10/13/2020
Lincoln
F
0-9
10/13/2020
Lincoln
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Lincoln
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Lincoln
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Lincoln
F
80-89
10/13/2020
Lincoln
M
20-29
10/13/2020
McCone
F
30-39
10/13/2020
McCone
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Missoula
M
10-19
10/13/2020
Missoula
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Missoula
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Missoula
M
10-19
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Missoula
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Missoula
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
90-99
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
80-89
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
10-19
10/13/2020
Missoula
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Missoula
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Missoula
M
70-79
10/13/2020
Missoula
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Missoula
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Missoula
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Missoula
M
0-9
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Missoula
M
10-19
10/13/2020
Missoula
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Missoula
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
10-19
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Missoula
M
80-89
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Missoula
M
10-19
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Missoula
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Missoula
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Missoula
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Missoula
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Missoula
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
10-19
10/13/2020
Missoula
M
60-69
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Missoula
M
60-69
10/13/2020
Missoula
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Missoula
M
0-9
10/13/2020
Missoula
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Missoula
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Missoula
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Missoula
M
10-19
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Missoula
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Missoula
M
60-69
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Missoula
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Missoula
M
0-9
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
10-19
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
10-19
10/13/2020
Missoula
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Missoula
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Park
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Park
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Park
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Park
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Park
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Park
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Phillips
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Pondera
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Pondera
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Powder River
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Ravalli
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Ravalli
M
70-79
10/13/2020
Ravalli
F
70-79
10/13/2020
Ravalli
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Ravalli
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Ravalli
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Ravalli
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Ravalli
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Ravalli
M
70-79
10/13/2020
Ravalli
M
70-79
10/13/2020
Ravalli
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Ravalli
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Ravalli
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Ravalli
F
80-89
10/13/2020
Ravalli
M
90-99
10/13/2020
Ravalli
F
80-89
10/13/2020
Ravalli
M
0-9
10/13/2020
Ravalli
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Ravalli
F
70-79
10/13/2020
Ravalli
M
70-79
10/13/2020
Ravalli
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Ravalli
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Ravalli
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Ravalli
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Ravalli
M
60-69
10/13/2020
Ravalli
M
0-9
10/13/2020
Ravalli
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Roosevelt
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Roosevelt
F
10-19
10/13/2020
Roosevelt
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Roosevelt
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Roosevelt
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Roosevelt
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Roosevelt
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Roosevelt
M
60-69
10/13/2020
Roosevelt
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Roosevelt
F
70-79
10/13/2020
Rosebud
F
10-19
10/13/2020
Sanders
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Sanders
M
10-19
10/13/2020
Sanders
F
70-79
10/13/2020
Sanders
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Sanders
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Sanders
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Sanders
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Sanders
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Silver Bow
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Silver Bow
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Silver Bow
F
70-79
10/13/2020
Silver Bow
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Sweet Grass
M
70-79
10/13/2020
Teton
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Teton
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Teton
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Toole
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Toole
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Valley
F
90-99
10/13/2020
Valley
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Valley
F
90-99
10/13/2020
Valley
F
90-99
10/13/2020
Valley
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Valley
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Valley
F
80-89
10/13/2020
Valley
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Valley
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Valley
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Valley
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Valley
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Wheatland
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Wheatland
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Wheatland
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Wheatland
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Wibaux
F
70-79
10/13/2020
Wibaux
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Wibaux
M
60-69
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
90-99
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
M
10-19
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
70-79
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
0-9
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
M
60-69
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
M
10-19
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
70-79
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
80-89
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
80-89
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
10-19
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
M
80-89
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
0-9
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
M
50-59
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
50-59
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
10-19
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
10-19
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
20-29
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
M
30-39
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
M
20-29
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
M
40-49
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
10-19
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
60-69
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
40-49
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
30-39
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
M
60-69
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
M
10-19
10/13/2020
Yellowstone
F
60-69
10/13/2020
