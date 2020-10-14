668 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths reported Wednesday in Montana

Another 668 COVID-19 cases and nine COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday morning in Montana, according to an update to the state's case mapping and information website.

The state's COVID-19 mapping website relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

At least three of the deaths reported Wednesday were in Yellowstone County where 77 people have now died of COVID-19. Of the people who have died, 73 deaths have come since July 6.

The county reported 18 deaths in August and 22 deaths on September, according to numbers released by the county early in October.

The updated numbers bring the state's active case total to a new high of 7,917 and the total number of deaths to 225, which is an increase of 2,565 active cases and 32 deaths from last Wednesday.

Two weeks ago the state reported 3,635 active cases and 180 deaths.