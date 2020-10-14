668 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths reported in Montana

The same snapshot report for Wednesday showed 1,585 non COVID-19 patients and 287 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds, with 915 beds available.

Intensive care unit beds in the state on Tuesday were occupied by 100 non-COVID-19 patients and 55 COVID patients, with 96 ICU beds available.

Wednesday ICU beds in the state were occupied by 103 non-COVID-19 patients and 58 COVID-19 patients, with 91 beds available.

Compared to Monday that's an increase of 15 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds and a decrease of 10 ICU beds available.

As of Wednesday there were 37 people in the state with COVID-19 on ventilators, plus another 37 non COVID-19 patients on ventilators. The state had 333 ventilators available Tuesday.

Wednesday's report also showed the Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare to be at over 90% capacity with 57 and 45 COVID-19 patients respectively. No other hospital in the state had more COVID-19 patients than the Billings Clinic, according to the Wednesday snapshot report.

Benefis Hospitals in Great Falls had the second most with 53 COVID-19 patients.

Another 4,928 tests were completed by Wednesday's report, bringing the statewide testing total to 414,579.