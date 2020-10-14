 Skip to main content
668 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths reported in Montana
Virus Outbreak Wisconsin

Nursing assistant Monica Brodsky, right, hands over a funnel and vial for a saliva test, that tests for COVID-19, to Janet Legare.

 AMBER ARNOLD, Wisconsin State Journal

Another 668 COVID-19 cases and nine COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday morning in Montana, according to an update to the state's case mapping and information website.

The state's COVID-19 mapping website relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

At least three of the deaths reported Wednesday were in Yellowstone County where 77 people have now died of COVID-19. Of the people who have died, 73 deaths have come since July 6.

The county reported 18 deaths in August and 22 deaths on September, according to numbers released by the county early in October.

The updated numbers bring the state's active case total to a new high of 7,917 and the total number of deaths to 225, which is an increase of 2,565 active cases and 32 deaths from last Wednesday.

Two weeks ago the state reported 3,635 active cases and 180 deaths.

In a press release issued Wednesday morning RiverStone Health offered more information about the recent Yellowstone County deaths. One of the people who died was a man in his 60s. He died Saturday Oct. 3 in a Yellowstone County hospital. Another person who died was a woman in her 50s who died Monday in a Yellowstone County hospital. The third person who died was a woman in her 90s who was in a senior care facility. She died in a Yellowstone County hospital.

Three deaths were also reported out of Hill County, where the state map shows a total of eight deaths.

Another three deaths were reported out of Roosevelt County, where 13 people have died, according to DPHHS data.

A correction was also made to the state map that reduced the number of Dawson County deaths from two to one.

Montana has been ranked by the White House Coronavirus Task Force as the third worst state in the nation behind North Dakota and South Dakota for new cases per 100,000 population based off of numbers reported last week.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that a recent White House Coronavirus Task Force report dated Oct. 11 ranked Montana as having the second highest test positivity rate in the nation at 10.1%.

The state's website showed 292 people actively hospitalized in the state Wednesday down from the state's peak of 294 reported Tuesday. Last Wednesday the state reported 235 active hospitalizations.

A total of 920 people have been hospitalized in Montana due to COVID-19, which is an increase of 100 since last Wednesday.

A hospital capacity snapshot report on the DPHHS website showed that on Tuesday hospital beds were occupied in the state by 1,487 non COVID-19 patients and 274 COVID-19 patients. As of Tuesday the state had 750 hospital beds open.

The same snapshot report for Wednesday showed 1,585 non COVID-19 patients and 287 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds, with 915 beds available.

Intensive care unit beds in the state on Tuesday were occupied by 100 non-COVID-19 patients and 55 COVID patients, with 96 ICU beds available.

Wednesday ICU beds in the state were occupied by 103 non-COVID-19 patients and 58 COVID-19 patients, with 91 beds available.

Compared to Monday that's an increase of 15 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds and a decrease of 10 ICU beds available.

As of Wednesday there were 37 people in the state with COVID-19 on ventilators, plus another 37 non COVID-19 patients on ventilators. The state had 333 ventilators available Tuesday.

Wednesday's report also showed the Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare to be at over 90% capacity with 57 and 45 COVID-19 patients respectively. No other hospital in the state had more COVID-19 patients than the Billings Clinic, according to the Wednesday snapshot report.

Benefis Hospitals in Great Falls had the second most with 53 COVID-19 patients.

Another 4,928 tests were completed by Wednesday's report, bringing the statewide testing total to 414,579.

A total of 20,210 people in Montana are confirmed to have had COVID-19 since March. Of those people, 12,068 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation.

Fifteen counties showed at least a double digit number of new cases in Wednesday's report.

The counties with the 10 highest active case totals added the following number of cases Wednesday:

  • Yellowstone County with 81 (1,565 active)
  • Flathead with 76 (1,187 active)
  • Cascade with 117 (736 active)
  • Gallatin with 65 (615 active)
  • Missoula with 74 (570 active)
  • Glacier with 19 (515 active)
  • Roosevelt with 10 (324 active)
  • Lewis and Clark with 22 (260 active)
  • Hill with 36 (200 active)
  • Toole with two (166 active)

Other counties reporting new cases Wednesday include:

  • Ravalli with 27 (76 active)
  • Big Horn with 22 (145 active)
  • Valley with 12 (84 active)
  • Lincoln with 11 (99 active)
  • Blaine with 10 (80 active)
  • Carbon with 10 (44 active)
  • Dawson with nine (50 active)
  • Custer with eight (41 active)
  • Sanders with eight (36 active)
  • Fergus with six (68 active)
  • Park with six (49 active)
  • Deer Lodge with five (103 active)
  • Silver Bow with four (125 active)
  • Wheatland with four (34 active)
  • Lake with three (125 active)
  • Teton with three (20 active)
  • Wibaux with three (16 active)
  • Granite with two (19 active)
  • McCone with two (four active)
  • Pondera with two (31 active)
  • Beaverhead with one (83 active)
  • Broadwater with one (nine active)
  • Choteau with one (13 active)
  • Garfield with one (one active)
  • Jefferson with one (29 active)
  • Phillips with one (five active)
  • Powder River with one (18 active)
  • Rosebud with one (96 active)
  • Sweet Grass with one (seven active)
 
According to the state's Joint Information Center, county, gender, age range and date reported for new cases is as follows:
 

County

Gender

Age Range

Date Reported

Beaverhead

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Big Horn

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Big Horn

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Big Horn

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Big Horn

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Big Horn

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Big Horn

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Big Horn

M

70-79

10/13/2020

Big Horn

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Big Horn

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Big Horn

F

80-89

10/13/2020

Big Horn

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Big Horn

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Big Horn

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Big Horn

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Big Horn

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Big Horn

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Big Horn

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Big Horn

M

10-19

10/13/2020

Big Horn

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Big Horn

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Big Horn

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Big Horn

F

0-9

10/13/2020

Blaine

F

10-19

10/13/2020

Blaine

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Blaine

F

80-89

10/13/2020

Blaine

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Blaine

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Blaine

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Blaine

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Blaine

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Blaine

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Blaine

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Broadwater

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Carbon

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Carbon

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Carbon

M

60-69

10/13/2020

Carbon

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Carbon

F

10-19

10/13/2020

Carbon

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Carbon

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Carbon

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Carbon

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Carbon

M

0-9

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

0-9

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

10-19

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

70-79

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

10-19

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

10-19

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

10-19

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

60-69

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

10-19

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

0-9

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

10-19

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

70-79

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

60-69

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

10-19

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

70-79

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

60-69

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

60-69

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

70-79

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

10-19

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

60-69

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

60-69

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

0-9

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

10-19

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

0-9

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

10-19

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

60-69

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

0-9

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

10-19

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

10-19

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

70-79

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Cascade

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Cascade

M

70-79

10/13/2020

Chouteau

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Custer

F

70-79

10/13/2020

Custer

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Custer

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Custer

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Custer

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Custer

M

80-89

10/13/2020

Custer

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Custer

M

90-99

10/13/2020

Dawson

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Dawson

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Dawson

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Dawson

F

70-79

10/13/2020

Dawson

M

80-89

10/13/2020

Dawson

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Dawson

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Dawson

M

70-79

10/13/2020

Dawson

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Deer Lodge

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Deer Lodge

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Deer Lodge

M

60-69

10/13/2020

Deer Lodge

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Deer Lodge

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Fergus

M

60-69

10/13/2020

Fergus

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Fergus

M

80-89

10/13/2020

Fergus

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Fergus

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Fergus

F

70-79

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

10-19

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

10-19

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

70-79

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

10-19

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

10-19

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

70-79

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

80-89

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

10-19

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

0-9

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

10-19

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

10-19

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

80-89

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

80-89

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

10-19

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

60-69

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

0-9

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

70-79

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

90-99

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

10-19

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

60-69

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

10-19

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

60-69

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Flathead

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Flathead

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

0-9

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

90-99

10/13/2020

Gallatin

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Gallatin

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

0-9

10/13/2020

Gallatin

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Gallatin

M

90-99

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

0-9

10/13/2020

Gallatin

M

10-19

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

80-89

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

10-19

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Gallatin

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Gallatin

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Gallatin

M

10-19

10/13/2020

Gallatin

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

10-19

10/13/2020

Gallatin

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Gallatin

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Gallatin

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Gallatin

M

0-9

10/13/2020

Gallatin

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Gallatin

M

10-19

10/13/2020

Gallatin

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Gallatin

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Gallatin

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

70-79

10/13/2020

Gallatin

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Gallatin

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

10-19

10/13/2020

Gallatin

M

60-69

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Gallatin

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Gallatin

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

10-19

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Gallatin

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Gallatin

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

10-19

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

10-19

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Gallatin

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Gallatin

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Garfield

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Glacier

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Glacier

M

10-19

10/13/2020

Glacier

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Glacier

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Glacier

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Glacier

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Glacier

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Glacier

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Glacier

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Glacier

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Glacier

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Glacier

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Glacier

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Glacier

M

60-69

10/13/2020

Glacier

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Glacier

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Glacier

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Glacier

M

0-9

10/13/2020

Glacier

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Granite

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Granite

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Hill

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Hill

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Hill

F

10-19

10/13/2020

Hill

M

0-9

10/13/2020

Hill

M

80-89

10/13/2020

Hill

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Hill

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Hill

F

0-9

10/13/2020

Hill

M

10-19

10/13/2020

Hill

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Hill

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Hill

M

60-69

10/13/2020

Hill

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Hill

F

0-9

10/13/2020

Hill

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Hill

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Hill

M

60-69

10/13/2020

Hill

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Hill

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Hill

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Hill

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Hill

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Hill

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Hill

F

0-9

10/13/2020

Hill

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Hill

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Hill

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Hill

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Hill

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Hill

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Hill

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Hill

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Hill

M

0-9

10/13/2020

Hill

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Hill

F

0-9

10/13/2020

Hill

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Jefferson

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Lake

M

60-69

10/13/2020

Lake

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Lake

M

80-89

10/13/2020

Lewis and Clark

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Lewis and Clark

M

10-19

10/13/2020

Lewis and Clark

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Lewis and Clark

F

70-79

10/13/2020

Lewis and Clark

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Lewis and Clark

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Lewis and Clark

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Lewis and Clark

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Lewis and Clark

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Lewis and Clark

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Lewis and Clark

M

0-9

10/13/2020

Lewis and Clark

M

10-19

10/13/2020

Lewis and Clark

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Lewis and Clark

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Lewis and Clark

F

0-9

10/13/2020

Lewis and Clark

M

60-69

10/13/2020

Lewis and Clark

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Lewis and Clark

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Lewis and Clark

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Lewis and Clark

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Lewis and Clark

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Lewis and Clark

M

0-9

10/13/2020

Lincoln

M

0-9

10/13/2020

Lincoln

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Lincoln

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Lincoln

M

60-69

10/13/2020

Lincoln

M

10-19

10/13/2020

Lincoln

F

0-9

10/13/2020

Lincoln

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Lincoln

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Lincoln

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Lincoln

F

80-89

10/13/2020

Lincoln

M

20-29

10/13/2020

McCone

F

30-39

10/13/2020

McCone

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Missoula

M

10-19

10/13/2020

Missoula

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Missoula

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Missoula

M

10-19

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Missoula

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Missoula

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

90-99

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

80-89

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

10-19

10/13/2020

Missoula

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Missoula

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Missoula

M

70-79

10/13/2020

Missoula

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Missoula

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Missoula

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Missoula

M

0-9

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Missoula

M

10-19

10/13/2020

Missoula

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Missoula

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

10-19

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Missoula

M

80-89

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Missoula

M

10-19

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Missoula

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Missoula

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Missoula

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Missoula

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Missoula

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

10-19

10/13/2020

Missoula

M

60-69

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Missoula

M

60-69

10/13/2020

Missoula

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Missoula

M

0-9

10/13/2020

Missoula

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Missoula

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Missoula

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Missoula

M

10-19

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Missoula

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Missoula

M

60-69

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Missoula

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Missoula

M

0-9

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

10-19

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

10-19

10/13/2020

Missoula

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Missoula

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Park

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Park

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Park

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Park

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Park

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Park

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Phillips

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Pondera

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Pondera

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Powder River

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Ravalli

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Ravalli

M

70-79

10/13/2020

Ravalli

F

70-79

10/13/2020

Ravalli

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Ravalli

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Ravalli

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Ravalli

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Ravalli

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Ravalli

M

70-79

10/13/2020

Ravalli

M

70-79

10/13/2020

Ravalli

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Ravalli

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Ravalli

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Ravalli

F

80-89

10/13/2020

Ravalli

M

90-99

10/13/2020

Ravalli

F

80-89

10/13/2020

Ravalli

M

0-9

10/13/2020

Ravalli

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Ravalli

F

70-79

10/13/2020

Ravalli

M

70-79

10/13/2020

Ravalli

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Ravalli

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Ravalli

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Ravalli

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Ravalli

M

60-69

10/13/2020

Ravalli

M

0-9

10/13/2020

Ravalli

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Roosevelt

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Roosevelt

F

10-19

10/13/2020

Roosevelt

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Roosevelt

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Roosevelt

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Roosevelt

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Roosevelt

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Roosevelt

M

60-69

10/13/2020

Roosevelt

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Roosevelt

F

70-79

10/13/2020

Rosebud

F

10-19

10/13/2020

Sanders

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Sanders

M

10-19

10/13/2020

Sanders

F

70-79

10/13/2020

Sanders

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Sanders

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Sanders

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Sanders

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Sanders

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Silver Bow

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Silver Bow

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Silver Bow

F

70-79

10/13/2020

Silver Bow

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Sweet Grass

M

70-79

10/13/2020

Teton

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Teton

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Teton

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Toole

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Toole

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Valley

F

90-99

10/13/2020

Valley

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Valley

F

90-99

10/13/2020

Valley

F

90-99

10/13/2020

Valley

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Valley

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Valley

F

80-89

10/13/2020

Valley

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Valley

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Valley

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Valley

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Valley

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Wheatland

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Wheatland

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Wheatland

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Wheatland

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Wibaux

F

70-79

10/13/2020

Wibaux

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Wibaux

M

60-69

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

90-99

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

M

10-19

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

70-79

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

0-9

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

M

60-69

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

M

10-19

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

70-79

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

80-89

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

80-89

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

10-19

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

M

80-89

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

0-9

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

M

50-59

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

50-59

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

10-19

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

10-19

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

20-29

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

M

30-39

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

M

20-29

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

M

40-49

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

10-19

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

60-69

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

40-49

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

30-39

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

M

60-69

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

M

10-19

10/13/2020

Yellowstone

F

60-69

10/13/2020

