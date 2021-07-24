67th annual Mexican Fiesta & Car Show returns to South Park

After a long year off due to COVID-19, Billings’ annual Mexican Fiesta and Car Show has returned to South Park.
The event, which raises funds for Mary Queen of Peace Parish, is entering its 67th year, not counting the break taken during the COVID-19 outbreak. Annually, it raises nearly $20,000 for the church through direct donations, parish-sponsored merchandise sales, and silent auctions.
It is also Billings’ longest running cultural event, said entertainment director Dallas Contreras. The Fiesta is focused on bringing out the best of Hispanic culture; vendors offered everything from churros to sombreros, while Idaho band Tejano Outlaw provided live music.
“Attendance has been unprecedented this year,” said Contreras. While there were slightly fewer vendors in attendance, the Fiesta saw significantly more visitors than usual.
The prevailing theory among organizers is that, after having spent over a year in isolation, many locals are looking for opportunities to get out of their homes and back into community spaces. “I think a lot of events in Billings are seeing higher than expected numbers, which is a good problem,” said Contreras.
“For a park that doesn’t get the best recognition, I think it’s a great community event that we can bring into this side of town,” said Contreras.
The accompanying car show, which sprawled across the east and south sides of the park, also saw a higher number of participants. The previous record was 123 registered vehicles — this year saw 192 registrants, with several vehicles showing up to register on-site, likely bringing the count above 200.
Char Krug, who organizes the car show along with her husband, also attributed some of the massive growth in part to post-COVID cabin fever. “I think a lot of it was they were just tired of being cooped up,” said Krug. Paired with last year’s lack of both the Fiesta and the car show, this year’s event was ripe for a resurgence. “I think people are ready to just get out and about.”
The car show brought in many of the usual enthusiasts and attendees, eager to dust off their classic cars and hot rods. However, this year also saw some new and unique additions, with the Vintage Japanese Motorcycle Club in attendance, a group of low-riders cruising in, and a posse of mud-bug trucks in the back row of the show.
“It is the best show we’ve ever had,” said Krug.