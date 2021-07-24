67th annual Mexican Fiesta & Car Show returns to South Park

The accompanying car show, which sprawled across the east and south sides of the park, also saw a higher number of participants. The previous record was 123 registered vehicles — this year saw 192 registrants, with several vehicles showing up to register on-site, likely bringing the count above 200.

Char Krug, who organizes the car show along with her husband, also attributed some of the massive growth in part to post-COVID cabin fever. “I think a lot of it was they were just tired of being cooped up,” said Krug. Paired with last year’s lack of both the Fiesta and the car show, this year’s event was ripe for a resurgence. “I think people are ready to just get out and about.”

The car show brought in many of the usual enthusiasts and attendees, eager to dust off their classic cars and hot rods. However, this year also saw some new and unique additions, with the Vintage Japanese Motorcycle Club in attendance, a group of low-riders cruising in, and a posse of mud-bug trucks in the back row of the show.

“It is the best show we’ve ever had,” said Krug.

