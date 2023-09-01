Beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 5, the intersection of State Avenue with Underpass Avenue, south of the 6th Street West underpass, will be closed to allow Riverside Contracting crews to pour concrete, resurface the roadway, and install new stormwater facilities.

Those traveling south from Central Avenue and 6th Street West will need to use an alternate route as the underpass will be closed while the intersection is reconstructed. During this closure, pedestrians will be able to access the underpass sidewalk and cross State Avenue using the designated, temporary pedestrian crossing near the Reno Club.

This work is part of a Montana Department of Transportation project to improve traffic operations in the south-central Billings area. The Underpass Avenue – Billings project includes the reconstruction of the intersections north and south of the 6th Street West underpass, the addition of travel lanes, improvements for pedestrians and bicyclists, new traffic signals and lighting, and upgraded stormwater facilities to address previous flooding issues in the area.

“Our goal with these projects is always to limit the impact on the traveling public,” said Joe Leligdowicz of MDT. “This is a heavily trafficked area. Closing the intersection temporarily will allow crews to complete work in a shorter amount of time.”

As a result of the temporary closure:

• The 6th Street West and Central Avenue intersection will remain open to eastbound, westbound, and northbound traffic. Due to the underpass being closed, southbound traffic will need to use an alternate railroad crossing, such as Moore Lane.

• State Avenue will be closed between Orchard Lane and Laurel Road. Underpass Avenue will be closed between State Avenue and Calhoun Lane.

• Emergency personnel are advised to use the Montana Avenue overpass to bypass the project area altogether.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and understand that there are a lot of daily commuters who travel through this area,” said Clinton Habel of Riverside Contracting Inc. “We plan to get as much of the project completed this year as possible and appreciate the public’s cooperation to do that.”

Real-time images of construction progress can be accessed by visiting https://video-monitoring.com/construction/mdot/slideshow.htm?station=Underpass%20Ave

Visit the project website for more information at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/underpass-avenue/. Email and text updates are being sent out weekly. Please visit the website for instructions on how to sign up. Comments, questions, or concerns can be directed to underpassave@dowl.com or by calling Lisa Olmsted at 406-869-6382.