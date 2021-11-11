7 more Yellowstone County residents die from COVID-19

On Thursday, Billings hospitals had 98 COVID-19 inpatients, including 79 who weren’t vaccinated.

“As our community mourns the hundreds of neighbors who have lost their lives to COVID-19, we continue to see that most of the fatalities and most of the hospitalizations involve people who weren’t vaccinated against the virus,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and president and CEO of RiverStone Health.

“The vaccines approved for use in the United States have proven safe and effective at significantly reducing the risk of severe illness and death. These vaccines are readily available in our community from pharmacies and medical clinics to people age 5 and older. If you or your family members aren’t yet vaccinated, please reach out to your health care provider with any questions and get the information you need to get vaccinated," Felton said.

For the convenience of families with children, pediatric walk-in vaccination clinics have been scheduled on four Saturday mornings:

• Nov. 13, 9 a.m. – noon in Cedar Hall at MetraPark. First dose.

• Nov. 20, 9 a.m. – noon in Cedar Hall at MetraPark. First dose.

• Dec. 4, 9 a.m. – noon in Cedar Hall at MetraPark. Second dose.