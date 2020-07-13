7 now dead from COVID-19 outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings

Two more Canyon Creek Memory Care residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 have died.
Seven residents of the Billings memory care facility who had tested positive for COVID-19 have now died in a week.
The recent deaths "stem from the COVID-19 outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care," RiverStone Health said in a press release Monday morning.
Both people who died were women in their 90s, according to the county health department. One of the women died at a Yellowstone County hospital and the other died at Canyon Creek.
The death total has now surpassed the outbreak at the Marias Heritage Center in Toole County which killed six people and began in March.
In Yellowstone County, which has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in Montana, 11 people have now died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The recent Canyon Creek deaths were first announced Monday morning in a post on the Canyon Creek Memory Care Facebook page.
Yellowstone County added another 37 cases of COVID-19 Monday morning, according to updated numbers from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.
The people who have tested positive in the latest round of test results range in age from a boy younger than 10 to a man in his 80s.
Yellowstone County now has 339 of the 936 active cases in the state. The county has had 354 new cases through the first 13 days of July.
Fifty residents have tested positive for COVID-19 along with 36 staff members. Koelsch Communities, the company that owns Canyon Creek, has said that a resident was first symptomatic on June 30.
The senior care facility announced last Tuesday that there was an outbreak of COVID-19 among its residents and staff. The high number of staff members infected led to the Billings Clinic and National Guard stepping in late last week to help with with operations at the facility.
The Monday morning Canyon Creek Facebook post said that residents were upbeat.
"We are happy to report that residents are doing well and we are keeping spirits high – enjoying their favorite activities, singing their favorite songs, and eating delicious meals – with our team by their sides," the post says.
