7 now dead from COVID-19 outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings

Two more Canyon Creek Memory Care residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

Seven residents of the Billings memory care facility who had tested positive for COVID-19 have now died in a week.

The recent deaths "stem from the COVID-19 outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care," RiverStone Health said in a press release Monday morning.

Both people who died were women in their 90s, according to the county health department. One of the women died at a Yellowstone County hospital and the other died at Canyon Creek.

The death total has now surpassed the outbreak at the Marias Heritage Center in Toole County which killed six people and began in March.

In Yellowstone County, which has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in Montana, 11 people have now died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The recent Canyon Creek deaths were first announced Monday morning in a post on the Canyon Creek Memory Care Facebook page.

Yellowstone County added another 37 cases of COVID-19 Monday morning, according to updated numbers from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.