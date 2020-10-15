735 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths, reported Thursday in Montana

Another 735 confirmed COVID-19 cases and five deaths were reported Thursday morning in an update to Montana's case mapping and information website.
The new cases bring the state's active case total to 7,849 and the total number of people who have died as a result of COVID-19 to 230.
Sixteen counties reported a double-digit number of cases Thursday.
Yellowstone County reported 137 COVID-19 cases, more than any other county, for a total of 1,701 active cases.
A total of 301 people were reported to be actively hospitalized Thursday, which is the highest number of active hospitalizations reported by the state since the pandemic began.
Montana has had 20,933 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those people who have been infected, 12,854 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for someone to be released from isolation.
The total number of cases confirmed in the state has increased by 4,256 cases since last Thursday when the state had 16,677 total cases. Two weeks ago the state had 13,500 total cases.
Another 5,253 tests were completed for Thursday's update, bringing the statewide total number of tests to 419,832.
The Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center puts the seven day rolling average of positive tests at 10.8% in Montana.
Montana had the second worst test positivity rate in the country, according to a White House Coronavirus Task Force report dated Oct. 11.
The state case mapping website showed the following new cases for the 10 counties with the highest active case totals in the state:
- Yellowstone with 137 (1,701 active)
- Flathead with 79 (1,264 active)
- Glacier with 85 (599 active)
- Missoula with 23 (593 active)
- Cascade with 83 (578 active)
- Gallatin with 71 (342 active)
- Roosevelt with six (325 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 18 (276 active)
- Hill with 23 (215 active)
- Big Horn with 19 (164 active)
Other counties reported the following cases:
- Carter with 16 (17 active)
- Ravalli with 16 (91 active)
- Custer with 13 (54 active)
- Valley with 13 (94 active)
- Fergus with 12 (80 active)
- Blaine with 10 (86 active)
- Beaverhead with eight (46 active)
- Phillips with seven (12 active)
- Carbon with six (50 active)
- Richland with six (99 active)
- Sheridan with six (14 active)
- Jefferson with five (34 active)
- Silver Bow with five (130 active)
- Stillwater with five (53 active)
- Teton with five (25 active)
- Dawson with four (54 active)
- Granite with four (23 active)
- Lake with four (128 active)
- Meagher with four (eight active)
- Broadwater with three (12 active)
- Choteau with two (13 active)
- Daniels with two (two active)
- Deer Lodge with two (105 active)
- Mineral with two (six active)
- Park with two (41 active0
- Pondera with two (33 active)
- Rosebud with two (43 active)
- Judith Basin with one (four active)
- Liberty with one (six active)
- Madison with one (nine active)
- McCone with one (four active)
- Powell with one (16 active)
- Sweet Grass with one (seven active)
- Toole with one (137 active)
- Wheatland with one (35 active)
- Wibaux with one (14 active)
