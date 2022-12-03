8-Foot Hanukkah menorah to light up Billings

A giant menorah will light up The Yellowstone County Courthouse Park in Downtown as part of this year’s Hanukkah celebrations in Billings.

On Dec. 21, members of the public are invited to join in on the celebrations, scheduled to take place at 2620 3rd Ave N, beginning at 5:30 p.m. This is the First Year the new Chabad Jewish Center will be hosting the Menorah lighting in the community, and a first on Public Property.

The community will be joined by Mayor Bill Cole who will be attending, and the event will feature Hanukkah music, warm latkes and refreshments. Complimentary Hanukkah menorahs and candles will be distributed as well for participants to light at home.

“Everyone is especially excited about Hanukkah this year,” said Shaul Shkedi, Rabbi of the Chabad Center. “People are preparing to celebrate with family and friends, to fill their homes with the light of Hanukkah, and there’s a palpable joy. The public Hanukkah celebration is about sharing this light and joy with the broader community and the entire Eastern Montana.”

"This year’s celebrations are also taking place in the year of Unity in the Jewish calendar, also known as Hakhel, a Hebrew word which means “gathering.”

In the times of the Temple, Jews would get together and hear words of inspiration in Jerusalem. An awe-inspiring event that would give inspiration for the next seven years. Although not done nowadays, we can still mark it as an impetus to get inspired and give inspiration every time we get together with others.”

ABOUT HANUKKAH

Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, begins this year on the evening of Sunday December 18 and concludes the evening of Monday, December 26. It recalls the victory of a militarily weak Jewish people who defeated the Syrian-Greeks who had overrun ancient Israel and sought to impose restrictions on the Jewish way of life and prohibit religious freedom. They also desecrated and defiled the Temple and the oils prepared for the lighting of the menorah, which was part of the daily service. Upon recapturing the Temple only one jar of undefiled oil was found, enough to burn only one day, but it lasted miraculously for eight. In commemoration, Jews celebrate Hanukkah for eight days by lighting an eight-branched candelabrum known as a menorah.

Today, people of all faiths consider the holiday a symbol and message of the triumph of freedom over oppression, of spirit over matter, of light over darkness. When it’s lit in a public space, the menorah represents the principles of equality and religious freedom upon which our country was founded, and it is a wonderful symbol of the religious diversity that is the hallmark of this great country.

ABOUT Chabad Lubavitch of Billings

Chabad of Billings offers Jewish education, outreach and social service programming for families and individuals of all ages, backgrounds and affiliations. For more information, visit Jewishbillings.com