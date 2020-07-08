8 more positive for COVID-19 at Billings care home

The facility is under quarantine, the Canyon Creek press release says.

The state is attempting to test all residents and employees at every nursing home and assisted living facility in Montana under a proposal to monitor vulnerable populations such as those older than 65 or with underlying health conditions. Bullock said in a press call Tuesday that Canyon Creek had declined to participate in that surveillance testing, and he enacted a rule that requires facilities that allow visitors to participate in testing of residents and employees.

All but five of the 72 long-term care facilities in Montana have gone through surveillance testing and are coordinating weekly testing of employees; 117 of the 217 assisted living facilities in the state are also participating.

Bullock called facilities not participating in surveillance testing "unacceptable."

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services requires licensed facilities to isolate residents who have tested positive and to quarantine residents at assisted living facilities who have been exposed to COVID-19, even if they have tested negative, according to the Yellowstone County health department.

Montana has already seen multiple deaths result from an outbreak tied to an assisted living facility.