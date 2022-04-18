84-year-old woman dies following dog mauling in Billings Heights

Billings police detectives are investigating a fatal dog mauling.

An 84-year-old woman has died after being mauled by a dog on April 8 in the Billings Heights, the city’s spokesperson Victoria Hill confirmed Monday.

It hasn’t been stated publicly yet where in the Heights the attack occurred, what kind of dog it was, or whether or not the dog was on a leash.

"The dog is in custody and in quarantine," said police Sgt. Nate West.

The case has been referred to the police department’s detectives division, and the city attorney, Hill said.

Police have declined to release any more details about the incident.

Last December, a 58-year-old man, Duke Little Whirlwind, was mauled to death by dogs in Lame Deer on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation. Little Whirlwind was walking his bicycle to a family member's house when the dogs attacked and killed him.

In 2017 in Bozeman, a 65-year-old woman was mauled to death by two pit bulls while she was working in her yard. The owner of two dogs later pleaded guilty to multiple charges stemming from the incident.

In 2018, a 3-year-old girl in a Billings daycare was severely injured by the daycare owner's bull mastiff. The girl was flown to Children’s Hospital Colorado, in Aurora, for treatment.

Editors note: This article has been updated to reflect the most recent information about the victim provided by law enforcement.

