85-year-old Woman dies following dog mauling in Billings Heights

Billings police detectives are investigating a fatal dog mauling.

An 85-year-old woman has died after being mauled by a dog on April 8 in the Billings Heights, the city’s spokesperson Victoria Hill confirmed Monday.

It hasn’t been stated publicly yet where in the Heights the attack occurred, what kind of dog it was, or whether or not the dog was on a leash.

The case has been referred to the police department’s detectives division, and the city attorney, Hill said.

Last December, a 58-year-old man, Duke Little Whirlwind, was mauled to death by dogs in Lame Deer on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation. Little Whirlwind was walking his bicycle to a family member's house when the dogs attacked and killed him.

