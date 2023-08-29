One of the two men arrested Monday evening following the robbery of a bank in the Billings Heights was 87-year-old Steven Whitecloud.

The second suspect was 25-year-old Patrick Justice, according to Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick.

Both of the Billings men have been charged with two counts each of robbery. The second count was related to the robbery of last Thursday of a US Bank at 1700 West and Grand Avenue.

Billings Police arrested the men near the site of a bank robbery.

Police responded to the robbery of the Wells Fargo Bank in the 1300 block of Main Street at about 4:30 p.m. The suspect entered the bank and demanded money with the threat of a weapon and then fled, Lennick said.

Officers located a vehicle leaving the area and a short, low-speed pursuit ended near Main and 6th Avenue North. Two people have been detained, Lennick said.