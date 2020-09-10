9/11 Remembrance Ceremony to take place virtually

City College at Montana State University Billings will host a virtual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 8 a.m. on Friday.
The virtual ceremony will include remarks from Chancellor Rolf Groseth and City College Fire Instructor Alan Lohoff in addition to presentation of colors by MSUB ROTC Army Cadets.
Other speakers include Mayor Bill Cole, Gov. Steve Bullock, Sen. Steve Daines, Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte.
To view the ceremony, go to City College’s Facebook page at 8 a.m. on Friday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.