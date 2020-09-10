 Skip to main content
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony to take place virtually

The Flyover

Canada geese fly over the monument depicting the World Trade Center towers during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at City College in 2019. This year's ceremony will take place virtually via the City College Facebook page at 8 a.m. on Friday.

City College at Montana State University Billings will host a virtual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 8 a.m. on Friday.

The virtual ceremony will include remarks from Chancellor Rolf Groseth and City College Fire Instructor Alan Lohoff in addition to presentation of colors by MSUB ROTC Army Cadets.

Other speakers include Mayor Bill Cole, Gov. Steve Bullock, Sen. Steve Daines, Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte.

To view the ceremony, go to City College’s Facebook page at 8 a.m. on Friday.

