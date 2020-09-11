9/11 Remembrance Ride planned

To ensure civilians, police officers, firefighters and emergency personnel who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks are not forgotten, the B.A.S.T.A.R.D.S. Riding Club is sponsoring the 15th Annual 9-11 Remembrance Ride on Sunday, Sept.13. In 2019, approximately 250 bikes and 400 motorcyclists participated, according to a press release from the club. The parade is open to all vehicles, not just motorcycles.