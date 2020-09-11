9/11 Remembrance Ride planned

To ensure civilians, police officers, firefighters and emergency personnel who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks are not forgotten, the B.A.S.T.A.R.D.S. Riding Club is sponsoring the 15th Annual 9-11 Remembrance Ride on Sunday, Sept.13. In 2019, approximately 250 bikes and 400 motorcyclists participated, according to a press release from the club. The parade is open to all vehicles, not just motorcycles.
Sunday’s schedule is:
- 9:30 a.m. Sign-up at Reese & Ray’s IGA - 205 S 1st Ave, Laurel
- 11 a.m. Ride in parade format procession to the Yellowstone County Courthouse in Billings
- Remembrance ceremony
- After ceremony, ride Bugz’s, 3 North in Acton, then Red Door Lounge.
- Biker Hold ‘Em poker hands are available for $20 each. Prizes will be given to the first and second high hands winners, as well as the low hand.
All proceeds from the 9-11 Remembrance Ride will be donated to Hometown Troops, a nonprofit organization in Laurel that sends care packages to our local military men and women deployed around the world in defense of our freedom.
